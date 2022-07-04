Watch now: Hike through history at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

DECATUR — In a state full of Abraham Lincoln sites, it can be easy to overlook one just 10 miles west of Decatur.

But the area along the Sangamon River that is now Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial played a pivotal role in Lincoln’s historic journey.

The 162-acre park, located at about 4 miles south of U.S. 36 on Lincoln Trail Memorial Highway, is where Lincoln got his start in Illinois.

“This is the site where the Lincoln family had their first home in Illinois,” explained Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park. “They moved to the Decatur area in 1830 in March. They came out here and built a small log house.”

Lincoln, age 21 at the time, lived in that cabin with his father, stepmother, stepbrother, stepsisters and their husbands.

It was a difficult time for the Lincolns, said James Farris, historical research and development committee chairperson for the friends group.

They came down with the “Illinois shakes,” what we would call malaria, then faced a harsh winter, which became known as the Winter of the Deep Snow, said Farris. With crops covered in a layer of ice and drifted snow, the family faced starvation.

Crossing the Sangamon River to ask a neighbor for spare food, Lincoln broke through the ice and his feet were frozen when he reached the neighbors.

By the time everything thawed, Lincoln’s father, Thomas, had had enough and headed back east, settling in Coles County, he said.

But 22-year-old Abe was ready to strike out on his own.

“The Sangamon River is often called ‘Lincoln’s River’ because when they came to Illinois, they settled on the Sangamon. … Then of course he did take a couple of flatboats down the Sangamon River to the Illinois and on down to New Orleans and he ended up staying in New Salem,” which also is on the Sangamon River, Arnold related while standing along the river bank.

Arnold said, “I think my favorite spot is here along the river.”

Stairs lead from the pavilion area down to the river, where hikers can follow a trail.

The friends group also created an upland trail that goes from the pavilion area through the woods to the Whitley Pioneer Cemetery and a restored prairie that is filled with colorful wildflowers from late spring through summer.

The upland trail has a wood chip surface, a couple of benches and signs on the trees identifying the species.

The cemetery, which dates back to 1859, still contains some original gravestones.

Beyond the cemetery at the end of the park road are various memorials.

The cabin, unfortunately, is long gone.

According to an information sign at the site, the cabin was dismantled in 1865 by John and Dennis Hanks, with each log numbered, and it was exhibited around the country. Supposedly it was lost while crossing the Atlantic Ocean after being sold to a group from England.

Although the cabin is gone, an impressive American Basswood tree, believed to be 300 to 400 years old, still survives at the site. The tree, also known as an American Linden, would have been 100 to 200 years old when the Lincoln family settled here.

“Did Abraham Lincoln actually see the tree?” an information sign asks. “There is no way of knowing for sure, but it is quite possible that he did."

Farris said Lincoln worked a variety of jobs to prepare him for the world outside of subsistence farming into which he was born.

“I don’t think he really knew what he wanted to do. I don’t think he knew he wanted to be a lawyer or politician or president of the United States. Those things evolved as Lincoln himself evolved,” said Farris. “He came here as a man of 21. He moved to Washington as a man of 56.”

You can learn more about young Lincoln’s journey by visiting the park and walking in Lincoln’s footsteps. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes two pavilions, picnic tables and a playground.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.