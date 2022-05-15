Watch now: Extensive trail system awaits hikers, bikers at Black Partridge Park

METAMORA — Entering Black Partridge Park, the first things you see are playground equipment, picnic areas and playing fields for football, baseball, softball and soccer — your standard urban park.

But looks can be deceiving.

Behind this standard fare is a woodland wonderland with an extensive trail system for hikers and mountain bikers that also plays host to wildflowers, birds and other forest creatures.

At 450 acres, Black Partridge is the largest park in the Metamora Park District. More than 200 acres are part of an Illinois Registered Reserve.

The park is located off Coal Bank Road in northwest Metamora. From Route 116, go north on Susan Lane, then jog left on Progress Street to Coal Bank Road. The park is open from dawn to dusk.

“Black Partridge Park has a ton to offer,” said Katie Garber, the park district’s director. “I think the cool thing about our trail system is it offers anything for hikers who don’t have a ton of experience or for people who have a lot of experience and are looking to really get a good workout.”

One goal of the registered reserve is “to preserve this land so it can last for years and years after we’re all gone,” she said.

More than 7,100 trees were planted recently as part of the goal of providing habitat for birds.

During my hike earlier this month, I saw an abundance of wildflowers, including mayapples, prairie trillium, spring beauties, Jack in the pulpit, violets and swamp buttercups, and was serenaded by orioles and warblers.

There are about 10 miles of trails. Signs at the trailhead and at key points along the trails help you find your way. The signs indicate whether the trails are rated as easy, moderate or difficult. They range from relatively flat and wide to narrow, twisty and hilly.

Hikers shouldn’t be scared off by the “moderate” ratings. The ratings are aimed primarily at mountain bikers.

A creek runs through the bottomlands part of the trail system. A number of wooden bridges provide easy passage over the creek and ravines.

Signposts indicate which trail you are on. Many have an arrow or other indication of which way to return to the parking lot. However, it can be a bit confusing, so it wouldn’t hurt to take a picture of the map on your cellphone and carry it with you.

I followed Trail 3 from the trailhead, then turned around after going a short distance on Trail 7, then retraced my steps until I reached Trail 4 (short but steep), which brought me to Trail 2, then Trail 1 back to where I was parked.

These are multiuse trails, so you may encounter mountain bikers. Keep your eyes and ears open if you are hiking — and cyclists should do the same.

“Our trails are a huge draw for mountain bikers,” said Garber.

The Peoria Area Mountain Bike Association helps maintain the trails and keep bridges repaired, she said. Trail condition reports can be found at pambamtb.org.

The park also preserves pioneer history.

The Lee Cabin, which was moved to the park from its original location, was built in 1836 and is one of the oldest buildings in Woodford County, said Garber.

The cabin is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays from May through October “to provide the historic side of Woodford County” and let people see how people used to live, she said.

Dogs are permitted in the park but must be leashed. Garber said a dog park is expected to open at Black Partridge this summer.

For more information about the park, check out metamoraparks.org.

