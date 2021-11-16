 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Route 66 feature planned in downtown Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A new parklet honoring the 100th anniversary of Historic Route 66 will be dedicated in downtown Bloomington on Thursday.

The city has plans to build a new sidewalk extension at Jefferson and Main streets. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022 and will feature benches sculpted from recycled truck parks, as well as a bike rack and planters featuring the Route 66 symbol.

Gov. Pritzker opens the Route 66 Experience at the Illinois State Fair.

Creation of the parklet is intended to celebrate the city's history and public art scene.

Bloomington is partnering with the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association to create the parklet to celebrate the city's history. It is being funded through a $4,000 Placemaking Grant Program award from the National Association of Realtors.

City officials will hold a dedication ceremony for the parklet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Children at COVID-19 clinic are ready to get back to normal

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Children at COVID-19 clinic are ready to get back to normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News