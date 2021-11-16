New Route 66 feature planned in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A new parklet honoring the 100th anniversary of Historic Route 66 will be dedicated in downtown Bloomington on Thursday.

The city has plans to build a new sidewalk extension at Jefferson and Main streets. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022 and will feature benches sculpted from recycled truck parks, as well as a bike rack and planters featuring the Route 66 symbol.

Creation of the parklet is intended to celebrate the city's history and public art scene.

Bloomington is partnering with the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association to create the parklet to celebrate the city's history. It is being funded through a $4,000 Placemaking Grant Program award from the National Association of Realtors.

City officials will hold a dedication ceremony for the parklet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

