Making waves: Visit the 10 biggest lakes in Illinois

The mercury is rising, the school year is coming to a close, and Memorial Day will soon signal the unofficial start of summer. Is the water calling your name yet?
Whether you’re into boating, fishing, swimming or just taking in the sights, Illinois has lakes to visit in all corners of the state. Here are the 10 biggest:
1. Lake Michigan
Location: Lake and Cook counties
Size: 976,640 acres (within Illinois)
Formation: Natural, formed by glaciers
What to do there: Fishing, boating, sailing, swimming. Visit nearby Navy Pier and museums in Chicago, including Great Lakes exhibits at Shedd Aquarium.
2. Carlyle Lake
Location: Clinton, Bond and Fayette counties
Size: 24,580 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1966 by damming the Kaskaskia River
What to do there: Swimming, hiking, biking, boating, sailing, camping, fishing. Near Eldon Hazlet State Park and the Carlyle Lake Wine Trail.
3. Rend Lake
Location: Franklin and Jefferson counties
Size: 24,000 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1969-70 by damming the Big Muddy River
What to do there: Boating, fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, nearby golf course, 20 miles of paved bike trails.
4. Lake Shelbyville
Location: Shelby and Moultrie counties
Size: 11,000 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1971 by damming the Kaskaskia River
What to do there: Camping, boating, swimming, hiking, biking, equestrian trails
5. Fox Chain O’Lakes
Location: Lake County
Size: 15 lakes totaling about 7,100 acres
Formation: Natural, formed by glaciers
What to do there: Boating, biking/hiking trails, equestrian trails, camping, fishing, hunting
6. Crab Orchard Lake
Location: Williamson County
Size: 6,965 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1841 by damming Crab Orchard Creek
What to do there: Hiking, canoeing, fishing, camping, swimming. Located near two other lakes: Devil’s Kitchen Lake and Little Grassy Lake.
7. Clinton Lake
Location: DeWitt County
Size: 4,895 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1977 by damming Salt Creek
What to do there: Boating, fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, swimming; bike and equestrian trails.
8. Lake Springfield
Location: Sangamon County
Size: 4,260
Formation: Manmade in the early 1930s by damming Sugar Creek
What to do there: Boating, fishing, can swim from boat in designated areas. Near Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center, Henson Robinson Zoo, Lincoln Greens Golf Couse and Springfield Muni outdoor theater.
9. Thompson Lake (Emiquon Preserve)
Location: Fulton County
Size: 4,000 acres
Formation: Part of an ongoing floodplain restoration project.
What to do there: Canoeing, kayaking, fishing, birdwatching.
10. Lake Decatur
Location: Macon County
Size: 3,093 acres
Formation: Manmade in 1922 by damming the Sangamon River
What to do there: Boating, sailing, fishing. Located near mini golf and an outdoor concert amphitheater.
-----------
Sources: Illinois Department of Natural Resources, enjoyillinois.com, visitspringfieldillinois.com
