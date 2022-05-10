Making waves: Visit the 10 biggest lakes in Illinois

The mercury is rising, the school year is coming to a close, and Memorial Day will soon signal the unofficial start of summer. Is the water calling your name yet?

Whether you’re into boating, fishing, swimming or just taking in the sights, Illinois has lakes to visit in all corners of the state. Here are the 10 biggest:

1. Lake Michigan

Location: Lake and Cook counties

Size: 976,640 acres (within Illinois)

Formation: Natural, formed by glaciers

What to do there: Fishing, boating, sailing, swimming. Visit nearby Navy Pier and museums in Chicago, including Great Lakes exhibits at Shedd Aquarium.

2. Carlyle Lake

Location: Clinton, Bond and Fayette counties

Size: 24,580 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1966 by damming the Kaskaskia River

What to do there: Swimming, hiking, biking, boating, sailing, camping, fishing. Near Eldon Hazlet State Park and the Carlyle Lake Wine Trail.

3. Rend Lake

Location: Franklin and Jefferson counties

Size: 24,000 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1969-70 by damming the Big Muddy River

What to do there: Boating, fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, nearby golf course, 20 miles of paved bike trails.

4. Lake Shelbyville

Location: Shelby and Moultrie counties

Size: 11,000 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1971 by damming the Kaskaskia River

What to do there: Camping, boating, swimming, hiking, biking, equestrian trails

5. Fox Chain O’Lakes

Location: Lake County

Size: 15 lakes totaling about 7,100 acres

Formation: Natural, formed by glaciers

What to do there: Boating, biking/hiking trails, equestrian trails, camping, fishing, hunting

6. Crab Orchard Lake

Location: Williamson County

Size: 6,965 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1841 by damming Crab Orchard Creek

What to do there: Hiking, canoeing, fishing, camping, swimming. Located near two other lakes: Devil’s Kitchen Lake and Little Grassy Lake.

7. Clinton Lake

Location: DeWitt County

Size: 4,895 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1977 by damming Salt Creek

What to do there: Boating, fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, swimming; bike and equestrian trails.

8. Lake Springfield

Location: Sangamon County

Size: 4,260

Formation: Manmade in the early 1930s by damming Sugar Creek

What to do there: Boating, fishing, can swim from boat in designated areas. Near Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center, Henson Robinson Zoo, Lincoln Greens Golf Couse and Springfield Muni outdoor theater.

9. Thompson Lake (Emiquon Preserve)

Location: Fulton County

Size: 4,000 acres

Formation: Part of an ongoing floodplain restoration project.

What to do there: Canoeing, kayaking, fishing, birdwatching.

10. Lake Decatur

Location: Macon County

Size: 3,093 acres

Formation: Manmade in 1922 by damming the Sangamon River

What to do there: Boating, sailing, fishing. Located near mini golf and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

Sources: Illinois Department of Natural Resources, enjoyillinois.com, visitspringfieldillinois.com

