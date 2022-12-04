Take a closer look at ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve

LEXINGTON — The ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve is undoubtedly the organization’s most-seen site, yet few of those who “see” it actually visit the preserve’s prairie, savanna or river bottomland.

The preserve borders on Interstate 55 and is passed by thousands of vehicles a day.

If you’re heading toward Chicago, you’ll see it on your right just after crossing the Mackinaw River.

But to really see it, you need to go to the southwest area of Lexington, park in the recently added small gravel lot at the corner of Douglas Drive and Timber Ridge Road, then get out and hike. (If you are using GPS for directions, plug in "6 Timber Ridge Road, Lexington.")

Jeff Howard, who is a volunteer steward with his wife, Terrie, said the variety of habitats at the preserve is what makes it special.

“It really gives you a nice change of pace and different things to work with and look for,” he said. “It’s very quiet out here. You usually don’t have a lot of other visitors to deal with, so it’s nice to have the place to yourself a lot of times.”

Although the hum of passing vehicles on I-55 is present, it fades into the background as white noise when you focus on the crunch of leaves, wind in the trees and chirping of birds.

As I walked along a trail bordered by the woods on my left and prairie on my right, the shadow of a large bird passed over me. Looking up, expecting to see a hawk or owl, I was amazed to see a golden eagle — a rare bird for our area — soar over the prairie.

Later, a whitetail deer bounded across my path. Then a tiny vole scurried by.

“We’ve seen some wild turkeys out here,” said Terrie Howard. “There’s a few different types of animals and such that we do come across.”

And although they haven’t seen any beavers, evidence of their presence can be seen with trees gnawed down along the Mackinaw River and Turkey Creek, which border the preserve on the south and north.

The original 10-acre tract of what would become the Lexington Preserve was donated in 1971 by Edward Shelley in honor of his wife Dorothy. As surrounding property became available, the ParkLands Foundation purchased it and the preserve grew to 175 acres.

About 55 acres are on the west side of I-55, consisting mostly of shrubland. The main section of about 120 acres goes from I-55 to Douglas Drive. What was once pasture is being converted to prairie and upland savanna (a mixture of open area and trees).

There are two miles of river frontage and four miles of trails. You can see a map and download a trail guide at parklandsfoundation.org. Click on the Lexington Preserve picture under “Our Preserves.” Dogs and bicycles are not allowed.

If you decide to explore the river bottomland trail, be prepared for some adventure. Downed trees and thick brush — most of it invasive — can make it challenging to find the trail. You might wind up following a deer path.

The upland trails along the prairie and savanna are easy to follow and could make a good place to cross-country ski with several inches of snow.

Spring will bring woodland wildflowers, including bluebells along the river. In summer, the prairie blooms with blazing star, coneflowers, Culver’s root and more. Fall brings color to the oak, hickory, maple, cottonwood and sycamore trees.

The variety of habitats make it a good place for birding any time of year, but especially during spring migration. More than 80 species of birds have been reported.

The Howards are just finishing their second full year as volunteer stewards at the preserve.

“The main issue we deal with out here at the preserve are the invasive species. We have a lot of bush honeysuckle as well as autumn olive. … The problem with that is it’s keeping out our natives which our local flora and fauna need to survive on,” said Jeff Howard.