Social Security: Your personal my social security account is for every stage in your career

Your online personal my Social Security account is here for you at every stage of your career. You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to benefit from it. Most people can conduct their Social Security business online with their account without contacting Social Security, whether they receive benefits or not.

If you are not currently receiving benefits, use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

• Estimate your future benefits.

• Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.

• Check the status of your Social Security application when you decide to apply for benefits.

• Review your earnings history.

If you already receive Social Security benefits, use your account to:

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

• Get instant proof that you receive benefits.

• Set up or change your direct deposit.

• Change your address.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get an instant copy of your Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.

• Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and instead receive them in the secure Message Center.

Please let your family and friends know that they can create their personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Save time and go online.

Retirement

Q: I have never worked but my spouse has. What will my benefits be?

A: You can be entitled to as much as one-half of your spouse's benefit amount when you reach full retirement age. If you decide to receive Social Security retirement benefits before you reach full retirement age, the amount of your benefit is reduced. The amount of reduction depends on when you will reach full retirement age. For example, if your full retirement age is 66, you can get 35 percent of your spouse's unreduced benefit at age 62 (a permanent reduction); if your full retirement age is 67, you can get 32.5 percent of your spouse's unreduced benefit at age 62 (a permanent reduction).

The amount of your benefit increases if your entitlement begins at a later age, up to the maximum of 50 percent at full retirement age. However, if you are taking care of a child who is under age 16 or who gets Social Security disability benefits on your spouse’s record, you get the full spouse’s benefits, regardless of your age. Learn more about retirement benefits at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

Question: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?

Answer: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income. If you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive. If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount. After you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings. Learn more about Social Security reading our publication, How Work Affects Your Benefits, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/10069.html.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.