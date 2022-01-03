Social Security: Women and Social Security

More women work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income in the 21st century than at any other time in our nation’s history. Women, on average, also face greater economic challenges in retirement than men.

Women generally live longer than men while often having lower lifetime earnings. Women may also reach retirement with smaller pensions and other assets compared to men. These are two key reasons why Social Security is vitally important to women.

Women and men may receive benefits based on their own work record or their spouse’s. If you are a woman and you’ve worked and paid taxes into the Social Security system for at least 10 years, and have earned a minimum of 40 work credits, you may be eligible for your own benefits. Once you reach age 62, you may be eligible for your own Social Security benefit whether you’re married or not and whether your spouse collects Social Security or not. If you’re eligible and apply for benefits on more than one work record, you generally receive the higher benefit amount.

It’s never too early or too late to start saving and planning for retirement. We have specific information for women at www.ssa.gov/people/women. You can also read the publication What Every Woman Should Know at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf.

Medicare

Q: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?

A: The different parts of Medicare cover your specific needs. There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver healthcare services:

• Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care, and hospice care.

• Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.

• Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.

• Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.

Q: How do I apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs?

A: You can:

• Apply online by visiting www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp.

• Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to apply over the phone or request an application.

Anyone who has Medicare can get Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Some people with limited resources and income are eligible for Extra Help to pay for the costs — monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments — related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/medicare.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.