Social Security: Veterans active duty military members: Social Security has your back!

Every year on Veterans Day, we honor the people who risk their lives to protect our country. Our disability program is part of our obligation to wounded warriors and their families. Social Security is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors web page, www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.

Our Wounded Warriors web page answers many questions commonly asked about Social Security, and shares useful information about disability benefits. On this page, you can learn how Social Security benefits are different from benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs and require a separate application. We also explain how veterans can expedite the processing of their Social Security disability claims if they become disabled while on active military service on or after October 1, 2001, regardless of where the disability occurs.

Active duty military service members who continue to receive pay while in a hospital or on medical leave should consider applying for disability benefits if they’re unable to work due to a disabling condition. Active duty status and receipt of military pay doesn’t necessarily prevent payment of Social Security disability benefits.

We honor veterans and active duty members of the military every day by giving them the respect they deserve. Please let these heroes know they can count on SSA when they need us most. They’ve earned these benefits! Our web pages are easy to share on social media and by email with your friends and family. Please consider passing this information along to someone who may need it.

Retirement Q&A:

Q: I want to estimate my retirement benefit at several different ages. Is there a way to do that?

A: Use our Retirement Estimator at www.ssa.gov/estimator to get an instant, personalized retirement benefit estimate based on current law and your earnings record. The Retirement Estimator, which also is available in Spanish, lets you create additional "what if" retirement scenarios based on different income levels and “stop work” ages.

Q: I've decided I want to retire. Now what do I do?

A: The fastest and easiest way to apply for retirement benefits is to go to www.ssa.gov/retireonline. Use our online application to apply for Social Security retirement or spouses benefits. To do so, you must:

• Be at least 61 years and 9 months old.

• Want to start your benefits in the next four months.

• Live in the United States or one of its commonwealths or territories.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.