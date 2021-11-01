Social Security: Understanding Social Security spouses' benefits

Did you know your spouse’s benefit amount could be up to 50% of your spouse’s full retirement age benefit amount? If you qualify for a retirement benefit from your own work history and a spouse’s record, we always pay your own benefit first. You cannot receive spouse’s benefits unless your spouse is receiving their retirement benefits (except for divorced spouses).

If you receive your retirement benefit before your full retirement age, while waiting for your spouse to reach full retirement age, your own retirement portion will be reduced. When you add your spouse’s benefits later, the total retirement and spouse’s benefit together will be no more than 50% of the worker’s amount. You can find out more about this at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement/planner/applying7.html.

Knowing about these benefits can help you plan your financial future. Access a wealth of useful information on our retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

Retirement Q&A:

Q: I’m creating my budget for next year. How much will my benefit increase at the beginning of the year?

A: The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the years when a COLA is due, you will receive your COLA starting in January. Please visit our website at www.ssa.gov/OACT/COLA/latestCOLA.html to see if a COLA is in effect for this year.

Q: I plan to retire soon. When are Social Security benefits paid?

A: Social Security benefits are paid each month. Generally, new retirees receive their benefits on either the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day in the month the retiree was born. If you receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit payment date will be determined by your spouse’s birth date.

Here’s a chart showing how your monthly payment date is determined:

Day of the Month You Were Born:

1. 1st-10th

2. 11th-20th

3. 21st-31st

Social Security Benefits Paid On:

1. Second Wednesday

2. Third Wednesday

3. Fourth Wednesday

For a calendar showing actual payment dates, see the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.