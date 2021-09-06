Social Security: Top five fraud and scam prevention tools

Knowledge is power and having the right tools to fight fraud can make a huge difference. Knowledge can also help those you love and want to protect. We put together a list of the five most important resources about Social Security scams you should know about:

• Read and share our fact sheet Beware of Social Security Phone Scams to learn how to spot fake calls and emails at www.ssa.gov/fraud/assets/materials/EN-05-10535.pdf.

• Visit our Office of the Inspector General’s Scam Awareness page at oig.ssa.gov/scam for information on phone scams — and how to report them.

• Read our blog post at blog.ssa.gov/protecting-your-social-security-number-from-identity-theft to learn how to protect your Social Security number from identity theft.

• Create your own personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activity.

• Visit our Fraud Prevention and Reporting page at www.ssa.gov/fraud to understand how we combat fraud.

Please share these resources about scams with your friends and family — and help us spread the word on social media.

Disability Q&A

Q: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?

A: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications Disability Benefits and Working While Disabled — How We Can Help. Both are available online at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: Will my disability benefits be reduced if I get workers’ compensation or other public disability benefits?

A: If you get either workers' compensation or public disability benefit payments, we may reduce Social Security benefits for you and your family.

Public disability benefit payments paid under a federal, state, or local government law may affect your Social Security benefit. This includes civil service disability benefits, temporary state disability benefits, and state or local government retirement benefits based on disability. Disability payments from private sources, such as a private pension or insurance benefits, don’t affect your Social Security disability benefits. However, in some cases, private disability insurers may require you to apply for Social Security disability benefits before they pay you. You may want to check to find out about your private insurer’s policy.

We reduce the Social Security disability benefits you and your family get if the combined total amount, plus your workers' compensation payment, plus any public disability payment you get, exceeds 80 percent of your average earnings before you became injured or ill.

See the publication What You Need To Know When You Get Social Security Disability Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs for more information.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.