Social Security: Take control with social security online

We continue to add more services you can access through your secure my Social Security account. Use your personal my Social Security account to check your Social Security record and complete your business conveniently and securely from home or on the go.

If you do not currently receive benefits, you can:

• Request a replacement Social Security card.

• Review your earnings history for accuracy.

• See an estimate of your future Social Security benefits to help you plan when to start receiving benefits.

• Compare benefit amounts depending on what age you start receiving benefits.

• Check the status of your Social Security application.

If you already receive benefits, you can:

• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

• Request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card.

General

Q: How can I protect myself against identity theft?

A: First, don’t carry your Social Security card with you. Keep it secure at home with your other important papers. Second, don’t readily give out your Social Security number. While many banks, schools, doctors, landlords and others will request your number, it is your decision whether to provide it. Ask if there is some other way to identify you in their records.

If you are the victim of identity theft, you should report it right away. To report identity theft, fraud, or misuse of your Social Security number, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (the nation’s consumer protection agency) recommends you:

• Place a fraud alert on your credit file by contacting one of the following companies (The company you contact is required to contact the other two, which will then place alerts on your reports.):

o Equifax, 1-800-525-6285.

o Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289.

o Experian, 1-888-397-3742.

• Review your credit report for inquiries from companies you have not contacted, accounts you did not open, and debts on your accounts you cannot explain.

• Close any accounts you know, or believe, have been tampered with or opened fraudulently.

• File a report with your local police or the police in the community where the identity theft took place.

• File a complaint with the FTC at 1-877-438-4338 (TTY 1-866-653-4261).

Q: I own a small business. How can I verify employees’ Social Security numbers?

A: Employers can use our Social Security Number Verification Service to verify the names and Social Security numbers of current and former employees for wage reporting purposes. For more information, go to www.ssa.gov/employer/ssnv.htm.

• Set up or change direct deposit.

• Change your address.

• Get a replacement Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

• Opt-out of certain mailed notices.

Your personal my Social Security account includes a secure Message Center where you can receive communications from us. For example, you can view your annual cost-of-living adjustments before you would normally receive them in the mail. You can also opt-out of receiving notices by mail that are available online.

We designed these online features to save you time. Create your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

We offer many other online resources at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Please let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office, and on the go from their mobile phones.

