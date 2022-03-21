Social Security: Submit your social security disability update report online

We are required to periodically conduct Continuing Disability Reviews for beneficiaries with disabilities. This process requires that beneficiaries complete a Continuing Disability Review packet, that we mail to beneficiaries, to help us update information about their medical conditions and recent treatments.

Additionally, we offer an online option for beneficiaries to complete the Disability Update Report form and provide any supporting documents about their medical treatment or work activities.

We designed this form with convenience in mind — and to save you time. You can access the online form at www.ssa.gov/ssa455-online-form. (Use either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome for the best online experience.)

When you complete your Continuing Disability Review, you will need your Social Security number, current address and phone number, and a valid email address to complete the form. Also, you must have received a request for an updated disability report in the mail.

Once you “Click to Sign,” you will receive an email from echosign.com asking you to confirm your digital signature. Check your junk folder if you don’t receive it within a few minutes. If your signature isn’t complete your form won’t be processed.

Please be sure to let your friends and loved ones know about this new online option.

NOTE: The mention of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement by the Social Security Administration.

Disability

Q: My doctor said he thinks I’m disabled. Who decides if I meet the requirements for Social Security disability benefits?

A: We first will review your application to make sure you meet some basic requirements for Social Security disability benefits, such as whether you worked enough years to qualify. Then we will send your application to the disability determination services office in your state, often called the “DDS” or “state agency.” Your state agency completes the disability decision for us. Doctors and disability specialists in the state agency ask your doctors for information about your condition. They consider all the facts in your case. They use the medical evidence from your doctors and hospitals, clinics, or institutions where you have been treated and all other information.

The state agency staff may need more medical information before they can decide if you are disabled. If more information is not available from your current medical sources, the state agency may ask you to go for a special examination. We prefer to ask your own doctor, but sometimes the exam may have to be done by someone else. Social Security will pay for the exam and for some of the related travel costs. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/disability.

Q: I’m getting ready to start filling out my disability benefits application online, but I’m concerned I will need to stop before I can finish it. Can I stop before completing the application and come back to finish it later? If so, how do I return to my online application to finish it when I have all the information I need?

A: Applying for disability is a multi-step process that may take one to two hours to complete, depending on your situation. You can save your application as you go. This allows you to come back and finish later.

When you start your application, you will receive a “Re-entry Number.” You will need this number to return to your application to complete it. You can go back to the online application at www.ssa.gov/disabilityonline. After you’re finished and have submitted your application, we’ll contact you with any updates or questions we may have about your information. Sign up for or log in to your personal my Social Security account to check your application status at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.