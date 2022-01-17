Social Security: Social Security top 10 web pages 2022

There’s no better place to do your business with us or get answers than on our website. We’re always working to improve our web pages and add online services to better serve you. Here are our top 10 web pages of 2022:

1. Open your own my Social Security account, where you can verify your earnings, view your Social Security Statement, get future benefit estimates, obtain a benefit verification letter, update your Social Security information if you receive benefits, and more, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

2. Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with friends and family.

3. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Our Frequently Asked Questions web page is another valuable source of information at www.ssa.gov/faq.

4. You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

5. You can conveniently apply online for disability benefits at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.

6. Visit our publication library online (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

7. You can learn about Medicare at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.

8. You can take care of most business with us online when you visit our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

9. There are times when you may need to fill out a form and submit it to us. You can find all our forms easily at www.ssa.gov/forms.

10. Learn how to recognize Social Security scams and how to report them at www.ssa.gov/fraud.

Remember, if you need help, information, or you are ready to do business with Social Security, the first place to go is our website. Save time and go online!

Please share these web pages with your friends and family.

General

Q: Why should I sign up for a my Social Security online account?

A: My Social Security gives you a personal online account you can securely use to check your Social Security information and do business with us. With a my Social Security account you can:

• Keep track of your earnings and verify them every year.

• Get an estimate of your future benefits if you are still working.

• Get a replacement Social Security card (available in Illinois and many other states).

• Get a letter with proof of your benefits if you currently receive them.

• Manage your benefits:

o Change your address or telephone number.

o Start or change your direct deposit.

o Get a replacement Medicare card.

o Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

To find all of the services available and set up an account, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Q: I'm expecting a baby. What do I need to do to get a Social Security number for my baby?

A: Apply for a number at the hospital when you apply for your baby's birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will share your child's information with us and we will mail the Social Security card to you. You can learn more about the Social Security number and card by reading our online publication Social Security Numbers for Children, available at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.