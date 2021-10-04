Social Security: Social Security services for the Hispanic community

At Social Security, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our programs. Our Spanish-language website, http://www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, your family and friends can learn about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits and much more.

We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones/ on popular topics such as:

• Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits.

• Medicare.

• Supplemental Security Income.

Spanish-speaking customers who need to speak with a representative can call us at 1-800-772-1213. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.

General Q&A:

Q: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday? Will my payment be late?

A: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2021 at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to create your account.

Q: I haven’t received my Social Security Statement in the mail the last few years. Will I ever get one again?

A: We currently mail Social Security Statements to workers age 60 and over who aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and do not yet have a my Social Security account. We mail the Statements three months prior to your birthday. Instead of waiting to receive a mailed Statement, we encourage people to open a my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount so they can access their Statement online, anytime.

