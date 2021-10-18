Social Security: Signing up for Medicare Part B online

You can sign up for Medicare Part B online! If you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and want to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period, please visit our Medicare web page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

From there, you can enroll in Part B by completing these forms: CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) and CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information).

You can also fax or mail the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to your local Social Security office to enroll. You can find the fax number and address for your local office at www.ssa.gov/locator. Please contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) if you have any questions.

Note: When completing the forms:

• State, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY)” in the remarks section of the CMS-40B form or online application.

• If your employer is unable to complete Section B, please complete that portion as best as you can on behalf of your employer without your employer’s signature.

• Submit one of the following types of secondary evidence by uploading it from a saved document on your computer:

• Income tax returns that show health insurance premiums paid.

• W-2s reflecting pre-tax medical contributions.

• Pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions.

• Health insurance cards with a policy effective date.

• Explanations of benefits paid by the Group Health Plan or Large Group Health Plan.

• Statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.

Please let your friends and loved ones know about this online, mail or fax option.

Medicare Q&A:

Q: I need to make changes to my Medicare prescription drug coverage. When can I do that?

A: Open season for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage runs from October 15 to December 7. The Medicare Part D prescription drug program is available to all Medicare beneficiaries. Joining a Medicare prescription drug plan is voluntary and participants pay an additional monthly premium. If you are considering changing your plan, you might want to revisit the Application for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. If you have limited resources and income, you may also be eligible for Extra Help to pay monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments. Extra Help is estimated to be worth about $4,900 per year. To find out more, visit www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp. For more information about the Medicare prescription drug program itself, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227; TTY 1-877-486-2048).

Q: How do I get a copy of the form, Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs?

A: If you wish to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs, we recommend you use our online application at www.ssa.gov/i1020. You can find instruction sheets in 15 different languages to help you understand the English application at www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp. If you prefer not to fill out this application online, you can call our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), to ask for a paper application. Also, you can make a telephone appointment with your local Social Security office to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.