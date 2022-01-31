Social Security: Representative payees help you manage your social security

Some people who receive monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments may need help managing their money. When we receive information that shows you need help, we’ll work with you to find the most suitable representative payee to manage your benefits. A representative payee receives your monthly benefit payment on your behalf and must use the money to pay for your current needs, including:

• Housing and utilities.

• Food.

• Medical and dental expenses.

• Personal care items.

• Clothing.

• Rehabilitation expenses (if you have a disability).

If you need help managing your benefits, tell a Social Security representative that there is someone you want to be your representative payee. Your representative payee should be someone you trust and see often, and who clearly understands your needs. Social service agencies, nursing homes, or other organizations are also qualified to be a representative payee. Ask them to contact us.

You can write to us within 60 days of being assigned a representative payee if you don’t agree that you need one or if you want a different representative payee.

We also offer an option called Advance Designation, which allows you to designate now someone to be your representative payee in the future. In the event you can no longer make your own financial decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing that someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits for you.

You can submit your advance designation request when you apply for benefits or after you are already receiving benefits. You may do so through your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount or by calling and speaking to a Social Security representative.

You can find more information at www.ssa.gov/payee.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

A: SSI provides monthly income to people with limited income and financial resources. People who never worked at a job that withdrew Social Security tax won’t qualify for Social Security, but may still be eligible for SSI. To be eligible, an individual must be a citizen and resident of the United States or be a noncitizen lawfully admitted for permanent residence. There are, however, some noncitizens granted a special immigration status that are also eligible. To get SSI, an individual’s financial resources (savings and assets) cannot be more than $2,000 ($3,000, if married). Recipients must be age 65 or older, or blind or disabled. For more information, read SSI or What You Need To Know When You Receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: My brother died recently and left me some money. Will this inheritance affect my SSI benefits?

A: We consider the money inherited from your brother as income for the month you receive it. That could make you ineligible for SSI that month, depending on the amount of the inheritance. If you keep the money into the next month, it becomes a part of your resources. You cannot have more than $2,000 in resources and remain eligible for SSI. You should call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and report the inheritance. Representatives can tell you how the inheritance might affect your SSI eligibility. Find out more at www.ssa.gov/ssi.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.