Social Security: Questions about social security that can help you plan your retirement

Social Security benefits are part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. If you’re among the many people covered under Social Security, you should know what your future benefit may be. These monthly payments are likely to be an important part of your retirement income.

We base your benefit payment on how much you earned during your working career. Higher lifetime earnings result in higher benefits. If there were some years you didn’t work or had low earnings, your benefit amount may be lower than if you had worked steadily. Even if you never worked and did not pay Social Security taxes, you may be eligible for spouse’s retirement benefits. You must be at least 62 years old, and your spouse must already be receiving retirement or disability benefits.

Our online retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/retirement is a great place to start mapping out your retirement plan. For example, have you considered:

• What is the right time for you to start receiving your retirement benefits?

• What documents you may need to provide SSA for your retirement application?

• Which factors may affect your retirement benefits?

• What you should remember to do after you apply for retirement benefits?

You can use your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get an instant estimate of your future retirement benefits. You can also see the effects of starting your retirement benefits at different ages.

You may also be wondering about:

• Benefits for a spouse or children.

• How work affects your benefits.

• If you will have to pay taxes on your benefits.

• Medicare.

You can learn more at www.ssa.gov/retirement. Please share this information with family and friends to help them prepare for their retirement.

Medicare

Q: Is it true that if you have low income you can get help paying your Medicare premiums?

A: Yes. If your income and resources are limited, your state may be able to help with your Medicare Part B premium, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts. State rules vary on the income and resources that apply. Contact your state or local medical assistance, social services, or welfare office, or call the Medicare hotline, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) and ask about the Medicare Savings Programs. If you have limited income and resources, you also may be able to get help paying for prescription drug coverage under Medicare Part D. Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit any Social Security office. Also, see our publication, Medicare, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/10043.html. For even more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

Q: I have medical coverage through my employer. Do I have to take Medicare Part B?

A: You are not required to take Medicare Part B if you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on either your current employment or the current employment of a spouse. When your coverage ends, you may contact Social Security to request a special enrollment for Medicare Part B. We will need to verify your coverage through your employer in order for you to be eligible for a special enrollment. For more information, visit www.medicare.gov.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.