Social Security: Plan for your future during financial literacy month

Financial Literacy Month is focused on educating people about the importance of planning for a secure financial future. Every April, we like to remind you that Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability and survivors benefits.

Our Plan for Retirement tool in your personal my Social Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare the effect different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates have on your future benefit amount.

Please let friends and family know they can take steps to improve their financial knowledge by signing in to their secure my Social Security account. If they don’t have an account, they can easily create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Medicare

Q: Who can get Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug coverage?

A: Anyone who has Medicare can get Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Joining a Medicare prescription drug plan is voluntary, and you pay an additional monthly premium for the coverage. People with higher incomes might pay a higher premium.

If you have limited income and resources, you may be eligible for Extra Help to pay for the costs — monthly premiums, annual deductibles and prescription co-payments — related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. To qualify for Extra Help, you must reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. For 2022, your resources must be limited $15,510 (or $30,950 if you are married and living with your spouse). Resources include such things as bank accounts, stocks and bonds. We do not count your house and car as resources. Your annual income must be limited to $20,385 (or $27,465 if you are married and living with your spouse).

Even if your annual income is higher, you still may be able to get some help. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.html

Q: I recently retired and am approaching the age when I can start receiving Medicare. What is the monthly premium for Medicare Part B?

A: In 2022, the standard Medicare Part B premium for medical insurance is currently $170.10 per month. Some people with higher incomes must pay a higher monthly premium for their Medicare coverage. You can get details at www.medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) (TTY 1-877-486-2048).

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.