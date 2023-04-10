April is Financial Literacy Month, and Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. Our online tools can help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security statement using your personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount. Your statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability and survivors’ benefits.

Our Plan for Retirement tool in your personal my Social Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare how different future earnings and retirement benefit start-dates might affect your future benefit amount.

Please tell your friends and family about the steps they can take to improve their financial knowledge by exploring their personal my Social Security account. If they don’t have an account, they can easily create one at ssa.gov/myaccount.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income. Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?

A: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our SSI publication available online at ssa.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read "Understanding Supplemental Security Income," available at ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit ssa.gov.

Q: I moved in with my parents until I get back on my feet. Why did my Supplemental Security Income payment decrease?