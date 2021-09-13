Social Security: My Social Security's representative payee portal

Millions of Americans who get monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments need help managing their money, and may need a representative payee. A representative payee is a person or an organization we appoint to receive and manage a person’s benefits.

Representative payees must know the beneficiary’s needs to decide the best use of benefits for their care and well-being. To help with this responsibility, representative payees can now receive, save, email and print a benefit verification letter for a person they represent using their own my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Many representative payees are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments they receive and manage. Representative payees can fill out the form and return it to Social Security by mail, or conveniently file it online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html.

Please visit www.ssa.gov/payee if you have questions about representative payees.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A:

Q: My grandmother receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. She may have to enter a nursing home to get the long-term care she needs. How does this affect her SSI benefits?

A: Moving to a nursing home could affect your grandmother’s SSI benefits, depending on the type of facility. In many cases, we have to reduce or stop SSI payments to nursing home residents, including when Medicaid covers the cost of the nursing home care. When your grandmother enters or leaves a nursing home, assisted living facility, hospital, skilled nursing facility, or any other kind of institution, you must notify Social Security right away. Learn more about SSI reporting responsibilities at www.ssa.gov/ssi. Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to report a change.

Q: What is the difference between Social Security disability and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability?

A: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is based on prior earnings. SSDI is financed through the taxes you pay into the Social Security program. To be eligible for a SSDI benefit, the worker must earn sufficient credits based on taxable work to be "insured" for Social Security purposes. SSDI benefits are payable to eligible blind or disabled workers, the widow(er)s of a disabled worker, or adults disabled since childhood.

SSI disability payments are made based on financial need to adults or children who are disabled or blind, have limited income and resources, meet the living arrangement requirements and are otherwise eligible. SSI is a program financed through general revenues. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.