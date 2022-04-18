 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Social Security

Social Security: Guard your card: Protect what's important to you

We encourage you not to carry your Social Security card with you every day. The best way to “Guard Your Card” is to keep it in a safe place and share it only when required. In fact, in most cases, just knowing the Social Security number should be enough. In 49 states and the District of Columbia, a Social Security card isn’t required to request a Real ID. Only Pennsylvania requires it.

Please be careful about sharing your number when asked for it. You should always ask why your number is needed, how it will be used, and what will happen if you refuse. Also, you shouldn’t carry documents that display your number.

If you need a replacement Social Security card, we make it easy. You may be able to use a personal my Social Security account to request a replacement on our website. If you live in one of 46 participating states or the District of Columbia, and are requesting a replacement card with no changes, like a name change, you can use our free online service at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/replacement-card.html.

Visit our Social Security Number and Card page at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to learn more about your Social Security card.

Please read our factsheet, How You Can Help Us Protect Your Social Security Number and Keep Your Information Safe, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10220.pdf

Our Guard Your Card infographic at, www.ssa.gov/ssnumber/assets/EN-05-10553.pdf, is another great resource to understand whether you need to show your card.

Please share these resources with your friends, and family – and post them on social media.

General

Q: How do I earn Social Security credits and how many do I need to qualify for benefits?

A: We use your total yearly earnings to figure your Social Security credits. The amount needed for a credit in 2022 is $1,510. You can earn a maximum of four credits for any year. The amount needed to earn one credit usually increases each year when average wages increase.

You must earn a certain number of credits to qualify for Social Security benefits. The number of credits you need depends on your age when you apply and the type of benefit application. No one needs more than 40 credits for any Social Security benefit. You can read more about credits in How You Earn Credits at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

For more information, visit our website at www.ssa.gov.

Q: I prefer reading by audio book. Does Social Security have audio publications?

A: Yes, we do. You can find them at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Some of the publications available include What You Can Do Online, Working While Disabled - How We Can Help, Apply Online for Social Security Benefits, and Your Social Security Card and Number. You can listen now at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

