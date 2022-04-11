Social Security: Going online with social security saves you time

Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact Social Security. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:

1. Request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, instantly get benefit verification letters, and more with your own personal my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

2. Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq to get answers on your Social Security-related questions.

3. Complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

4. Access our publications library and get online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on relevant subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

5. Get news when it’s hot off the press. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at blog.ssa.gov.

Please share these pages with your friends and family.

Medicare

Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

A: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

Q: How do I get a copy of the form, Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs?

A: If you wish to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs, we recommend you use our online application at www.ssa.gov/i1020. You can find instruction sheets in 15 different languages to help you understand the English application at www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp. If you prefer not to fill out this application online, you can call our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), to ask for a paper application. Also, you can make an appointment with your local Social Security office to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.