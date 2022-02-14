Social Security: Get your social security benefit statement

We’ve made getting your annual Benefit Statement even easier. The Benefit Statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year. You can use this information when you file your tax return, as it shows how much Social Security income to report to the Internal Revenue Service.

If you live in the United States and you need a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, go online to get your instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Look for your replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for the previous tax year in your personal account after February 1.

If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.

And that’s not all you can do with a personal account. If you receive benefits or have Medicare, your personal my Social Security account is also the best way to:

• Request a replacement Social Security number card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

• Get your benefit verification letter.

• Check your benefit and payment information.

• Change your address and phone number.

• Change your direct deposit information.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Report your wages if you work and receive Social Security disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.

If you’re a non-citizen who lives outside of the United States and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will send you form SSA-1042S in the mail. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits.

If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you can create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Medicare

Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

A: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

Q: I am applying for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs. Can state agencies help with my Medicare costs?

A: When you file your application for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs, you can start your application process for the Medicare Savings Programs—state programs that provide help with other Medicare costs. When you apply for Extra Help, Social Security will send information to your state unless you tell us not to on the application. Your state will contact you to help you apply for a Medicare Savings Program. Learn more by visiting www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp.

