Social Security: Defend against scammers who target your socials security benefits

Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.

One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents or other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Here are three things you should do:

• Hang up right away or do not reply to the email.

• Never give personal information or payment of any kind.

• Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov to immediately notify the law enforcement team in our Office of the Inspector General.

You should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with your Social Security number or your benefits. If you owe money to us, we will mail you a letter explaining your rights, payment options, and information about appealing.

There are a few ways you can identify a scam call or email. Remember that we will never:

• Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee.

• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.

• Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.

• Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem.

• Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.

If you do not have ongoing business with our agency, it is unlikely we will contact you. Again, if you get a suspicious call claiming to be from us or law enforcement about Social Security, you should hang up and report it right away to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: How much will I receive if I qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?

A: The amount of your SSI benefit depends on where you live and how much income you have. The maximum SSI payment varies nationwide. For 2022, the maximum federal SSI payment for an eligible individual is $841 a month and $1,261 a month for an eligible couple. However, many states add money to the basic payment (Illinois does not). For more information, go to www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Q: Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

A: People who receive SSI are age 65 or older, blind, or disabled with limited income and resources. Go to www.ssa.gov for income and resource limits. The general fund of the U. S. Treasury makes SSI payments. They do not come out of the Social Security Trust Fund.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.