Social Security: Celebrating a milestone for my Social Security

We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account — and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster and more accessible.

If you are receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account, to:

• Change your address and direct deposit information.

• Get proof of your benefits.

• Request replacement documents, like a Medicare card.

If you aren’t currently receiving benefits, you can:

• Check your earnings record.

• Get estimates of your future benefits.

• View your Social Security Statement.

In most states, you can also request a replacement Social Security card online, although often you only need to know your Social Security number and you do not need the physical card. See everything you can do with a personal my Social Security account, and open one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Please help us share this information about my Social Security with friends and family. You can also post it on social media to help us spread the word.

Disability Q&A:

Q: My aunt became mentally disabled as a result of a car accident. Does Social Security have a special program for people who are obviously physically or mentally disabled?

A: Social Security is committed to providing benefits quickly to applicants who are severely disabled. Through our Compassionate Allowances program, we can quickly identify diseases and other medical conditions that qualify, based on minimal objective medical information, and that allows us to make payments much sooner than the usual review process allows. Compassionate Allowances is not a separate program from the Social Security disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs. People who don’t meet the Compassionate Allowances criteria will still have their medical conditions reviewed by Social Security. Learn more about our Compassionate Allowances at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.

Q: It’s hard for me to get around because of my disability. Can I apply for disability benefits from home?

A: Yes. In fact, the best way to apply for disability benefits is online. Our online disability application is convenient and secure. You can apply for benefits online at www.ssa.gov/applyfordisability. If you do not have internet access, you can call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to schedule a telephone appointment with your local Social Security office to apply. You may want to begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit at www.ssa.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm. It will help you prepare for your application or interview.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.