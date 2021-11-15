Social Security: At home or on the go: Social Security is online

When you retire, if you become disabled, or if someone you depend on dies, we are there when you need us. You can access your information, benefits, and important services from just about anywhere with your personal and secure my Social Security account. With your my Social Security account, you can:

• Compare future benefit estimates for different dates or ages when you may want to begin receiving benefits.

• Check the status of your benefits application or appeal.

• Review your earnings history.

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

• Set up or change your direct deposit.

• Change your address.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, including the annual cost-of-living adjustments notice and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. These notices are now available in your Message Center when you sign in to your account. We will send you an email that a new message is waiting for you, so you never miss an important update.

It’s easy to sign up for a my Social Security account. Please let your friends and family know that they can create their own my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Supplemental Security Income Q&A:

Q: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

A: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or by calling a local office within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Q: Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

A: People who receive SSI are age 65 or older, blind, or disabled with limited income and resources. Go to www.ssa.gov for income and resource limits. The general fund of the U.S. Treasury makes SSI payments. They do not come out of the Social Security Trust Fund.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.