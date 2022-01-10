Social Security: Answers from the experts

You may need Social Security when you least expect it and we’re here to make sure our information is always accessible to you. Whether you’re planning for your retirement years in advance or thinking about applying today, you probably have questions.

Our Frequently Asked Questions web page at faq.ssa.gov has answers to your questions about our programs and services. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like:

• What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee?

• How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card?

• How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card?

• How can I get a Social Security Statement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?

You can also browse by topics like:

• Disability.

• Social Security Payments.

• Retirement.

• Medicare.

We also have a publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs with information on many topics. And we provide each publication in text, audio, and downloadable formats.

Retirement

Q: I’m trying to figure out the best time to retire based on my future earnings. How can I calculate my own retirement benefit estimate?

A: We suggest you use our Retirement Estimator at www.ssa.gov/estimator. Our Retirement Estimator produces estimates based on your actual Social Security earnings record, so it's a personalized, instant picture of your future estimated benefit. Also, you can use it to test different retirement scenarios based on what age you decide to start benefits. For example, you can find out your estimated monthly payments if you retire at age 62, 70, or any age in between. Try it out now at www.ssa.gov/estimator.

Q: My cousin and I are both retired and get Social Security. We worked for the same employer for years, but he gets a higher Social Security benefit. Why is that?

A: Your payments are based on your earnings over your lifetime. Unless you are both the same age, started and stopped work on the exact same dates, and earned the very same amount every year of your careers, you wouldn’t get the same benefit as your cousin. Social Security benefits are based on many years of earnings — generally your highest 35 years. To learn more about Social Security retirement benefits, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.