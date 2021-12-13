Social Security: Access your new Social Security statement online

We have exciting news to share: We’ve redesigned your Social Security Statement to make it easier to find the information you need.

Who gets a statement?

You will get a statement if you are an adult who does not receive benefits. Your unique statement gives estimates of future Social Security benefits that you and your family may receive each month along with a basic overview of the Social Security program. It also provides a record of your earnings history and other valuable information. Your future benefits are based on your earnings record, so it’s important to tell us when you see an error, so you can get it corrected and ensure you get all the benefits you earned. Your Statement explains how to report an error.

What’s new in the statement?

The redesigned statement is streamlined and written in plain language to make it easy to read, use and understand. We’ve divided the information into sections, like different types of benefits, so you can easily find what you need. The new statement provides a bar chart with your personalized retirement benefit estimates for up to nine different ages, depending on when you may want your benefits to start. This key information can help you make educated decisions about your financial future.

Fact sheets tailored to your age group and earnings situation accompany your online statement. The fact sheets can help you better understand Social Security programs, benefits and how they fit your situation. For example, for younger workers, we provide more information about how you can save for your future; for older workers, we explain how benefits may be taxed and how to avoid a Medicare penalty. We include links in the fact sheets for easier reference and additional information.

Our Social Security statement web page at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement has samples of the statement, as well as copies of the new fact sheets.

Get your personalized statement online

The best way to access your new statement is by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, be sure to create one today. Your account also lets you access other services online, such as requesting a replacement Social Security card and getting a letter proving you do not receive Social Security benefits.

Get started by signing in to or creating your my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount!

General Q&A

Q: Are Social Security numbers reassigned after a person dies?

A: No. We do not reassign Social Security numbers. In all, we have assigned more than 500 million Social Security numbers. Each year we assign about 5.5 million new numbers. There are over 1 billion combinations of the nine-digit Social Security number. As a result, the current system has enough new numbers to last for several more generations. For more information about Social Security, visit www.ssa.gov.

Q: Is it illegal to laminate your Social Security card?

A: No, it is not illegal, but we discourage it. It’s best not to laminate your card. Laminated cards make it difficult — sometimes even impossible — to detect important security features and an employer may refuse to accept them. The Social Security Act requires the Commissioner of Social Security to issue cards that cannot be counterfeited. We incorporate many features that protect the card’s integrity. They include highly specialized paper and printing techniques, some of which are invisible to the naked eye. Keep your Social Security card in a safe place with your other important papers. Do not carry it with you.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.