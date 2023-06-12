NORMAL — The vision of Jesse Fell, the founder of Normal, can be experienced by walking through the Illinois State University quadrangle.

It’s seen not only in the academic buildings of the university that Fell played a major role in creating. It’s seen in the shade-providing trees across campus but particularly on the Quad, which is known as the Fell Arboretum.

“The Fell Arboretum has been around for almost as long as ISU has,” said Sydney Metternich, the arboretum’s outreach coordinator, who leads tours.

Seeing the Quad now, it is difficult to believe the campus was devoid of trees when what was then known as Illinois State Normal University was founded in 1857.

“Trees were put in around 11 years later, which makes some of our trees around 155 (years old) if they are still around,” said Metternich.

That first year, 1,740 tree were planted, according to the arboretum’s website. Now, more than 3,000 trees and other woody plants are in the arboretum inventory, with more added each year.

“We try to find as many species as possible to have on campus so that the students can go there and use it as a resource for learning,” Metternich said.

The arboretum’s trees provide educational opportunities for students in botany, biology, horticulture and agriculture, just as Fell envisioned, but they also provide shady places for relaxation, reading or a game of catch or Frisbee. Often, hammocks can be seen hanging from trees on the Quad during the school year.

The public is also welcome to walk through the Quad.

On Tuesday, several members of Plein Air of McLean County, a group of artists who paint outdoors, was using the arboretum as its subject matter.

“There’s lots of choices of things to paint, lots of different types of trees,” said group member Cindy Lawson-Flynn, explaining the attraction of the arboretum. “People who like to do architectural painting have lots of choices, too.”

Guided walks of an hour or less are available, tailored to the interests of the group, such as school children, gardeners, scouts, landscape professionals, history enthusiasts and professional organizations. Contact Metternich at skmette@ilstu.edu or 309-438-3800.

For those exploring on their own, a map identifying the trees is available on the website, arboretum.illinoisstate.edu, although Metternich cautions that, with more trees being planted, the map is not up to date.

Most of the trees also have tags identifying them by their common and scientific names. The tags include the year the tree was planted, if known.

“The middle number is the date that it was planted,” Metternich said. “If it’s all zeros on these really big trees, chances are they were planted before 1944 and we just don’t have that record.”

Among those older trees are an Austrian pine on the northwest corner of the Quad, a ginkgo tree on the west side in front of Cook Hall and a northern catalpa on the south end of the Quad near State Farm Hall of Business and the Center for Visual Arts.