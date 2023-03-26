MEREDOSIA — Birds aren’t the only things singing in spring. It’s time for frogs to break into song, too.

We’re not talking about a Muppet named Kermit singing about a rainbow connection. These songsters include chorus frogs and spring peepers.

But as Kermit crooned in another tune, “It ain’t easy being green.”

That’s especially true if you are an Illinois chorus frog, a chubby inch to inch-and-a-half frog that is more tan or gray than green, with a white belly and dark brown or black lines on its back. It’s a state-threatened species found only in special sand prairie habitats.

One such area is in Morgan County on the Meredosia National Wildlife Refuge. And there’s something you can do to help them.

As part of a celebration of Save the Frogs Day, volunteers are being sought to help build what are called vernal or ephemeral wetlands. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 and 28. Volunteers can participate one or both days. There’s no charge, but you need to bring your own food.

More information about the event and registration is available at savethefrogs.com/wetlands-illinois.

The Meredosia refuge is one of three units in the Illinois River National Wildlife Refuge.

Stephanie Bishir, a wildlife biologist for the refuge units, said building the wetlands won’t be all work.

“We’re going to be having a lot of fun events, dip netting for invertebrates and listening for frogs. It should be a good time,” she said.

Participants might also see crayfish and salamanders.

Volunteers will help lay an aquatic-safe plastic liner, cover it and seed the area with native vegetation. “A lot of hands-on work,” said Bishir.

Kerry Kriger, founder of Save the Frogs, also will attend.

The two-day public event is part of a larger project to create more wetlands suited for Illinois Chorus Frogs on former agricultural land at the Meredosia site and training others to design and develop wetlands.

“Wetlands are fantastic,” said Tom Biebighauser, owner of Wetlands Restoration and Training, who led a workshop for about 30 people last week at Meredosia and will oversee the Save the Frogs Day construction project. “They’re great places to see animals, great places to see flowering plants.”

The wetlands also help control water runoff, and help recharge ground water while providing habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds, pollinators and amphibians, he said.

Biebighauser has built nearly 3,000 wetlands in 27 states.

You may have heard the more common boreal, upland and Western chorus frogs. Their sound has been described as similar to dragging your finger along a comb. The Illinois chorus frog makes a more bird-like series of high-pitched whistles.

“One of the things that make them so unique is they need sand prairie habitat for burrowing into the sand,” Bishir explained. “They will spend 90% of their life underground.”

When they emerge in the early spring they look for shallow wetland areas to lay their eggs in jelly-covered clusters, according to information from the Illinois Natural History Survey.

“We’re building wetlands that only hold water for part of the year,” said Biebighuser. “If the wetlands hold water all year, the predators will live in the wetlands (and) will eat Illinois chorus frogs eggs and their tadpoles.”

Refuge officials are hoping the frogs will follow another movie theme: If you build it, they will come.

Bishir said Illinois chorus frogs have been heard calling close to where the wetlands are being constructed and visitors should be able to find them.