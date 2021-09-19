Watch now: Windsurfing makes for an easy-breezy day on Evergreen Lake

HUDSON — John McKey of Gridley keeps a close eye on the weather. But while others focus on warm temperatures and sunshine, McKey is mostly interested in one thing: the wind.

“I’ve been watching the forecast all week and thought it was going to be a pretty good day,” said McKey, shortly after coming off of Evergreen Lake with his wind-surfing rig.

It was, indeed, “a pretty good day” on Sept. 12, with the wind blowing about 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph.

McKey, who started wind surfing in the 1980s, said “the thrill of the wind and going fast and getting out in nature” are what attracts him to the sport.

“It’s just a very relaxing sport,” said Paul Betts of Normal, who was wind surfing with McKey. “It’s good physical exercise but you don’t even know it because you’re just having so much fun.”

It clears your mind because “when you’re out on the water, you just don’t think of anything else,” he said.

Wind surfers have a sail attached to what looks like a surf board with a long fin on the bottom. The sail has a long bar on each side that the surfers use to control and direct it. The surfers also wear a seat harness so they can use their body weight to help control the sail and board.

“The most difficult part is when you start because you’re trying to muscle your sail and work on your balance,” said Betts, who has been wind surfing about 30 years.

There was a time when it was common to see wind surfers on the lake at Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson. But that was decades ago.

Betts admits that interest in the sport has dropped off, at least around here, but says, “There’s seven or eight of us who still get out there.” He said more people are getting into kite surfing.

The website windfoilzone.com said in an April article that “by and large the windsurfing trend does look like that of a dying breed,” although “there are pockets of vibrant windsurfing scenes around the world,” including Hawaii, the Hood River area of Oregon and the Texas Gulf Coast.

Closer to home, Evergreen Lake and Clinton Lake are two popular locations. The website windsurfillinois.com has a forum category for Clinton Lake that provides forecast information. There are also categories for Chicago, Lake Michigan and southern Illinois.

Ideal conditions are a steady wind of about 20 to 35 mph, Betts and McKey said.

McKey said one of the pluses for wind surfing at Evergreen Lake is the lack of big motorboats zooming around. Evergreen Lake has a 10-horsepower limit.

“The worst part is it’s small and the wind is gusty and shifty,” he said.

The day I watched them on the north part of the lake, near the White Oak boat ramp, McKey described the conditions as “up and down.”

McKey said, “We got some good rides and got some — we call it ‘slogging.’ We were going slow for a while. It was worth it.”

Bird walk days changed

All the remaining guided bird walks at Ewing Park this fall have been moved to Sundays by the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society because of youth football at the park on Saturdays. The walks are free and open to the public. They meet at 8 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 17 in the Ethel Parkway parking lot for Ewing II.

