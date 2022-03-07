Watch now: Tap into something sweet with homemade maple syrup in Funks Grove

FUNKS GROVE — There’s something satisfying about listening to the plop, plop, plop of sap hitting a metal bucket.

It is almost Zen-like in its rhythm. Plop, plop, plop.

Listening to the sap drip and dreaming of the maple syrup it will make is even more satisfying when you have “tapped” the tree yourself.

Participants in the Maple Sirup Experience at Sugar Grove Nature Center got that satisfaction tapping trees and hanging sap-collecting buckets in Funks Grove. Others get the experience by tapping their own trees and making their own syrup.

“Sirup” is the traditional spelling for syrup that is pure, with no additives.

Tapping trees is the easy part.

After finding the “right” tree, you drill a hole into the sap-carrying cambium layer at a slight upward angle so the sap has an easy downward slope. Then you tap in a hollow tube called a spile, which has a fin on top or hook underneath on which to attach the bucket.

You use gentle taps, not strong hammer blows, to avoid splitting the wood — hence, the term “tapping” trees. If you split the wood, the sap will drip down the side of the tree instead of traveling down the spile into the bucket.

The real work begins after you hang the buckets. You have to check them regularly, empty them into a larger storage container, then — when you have enough — start the boiling process.

It takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make 1 gallon of syrup.

“It’s not difficult. It’s very time-consuming and labor-consuming,” said Jim Wilson, a volunteer at the nature center. The sap has to be monitored to keep the temperature just right.

In addition to volunteering at the nature center, Wilson makes his own syrup.

“I have a dozen maple trees at home. I tap those and make about 2 or 3 gallons of maple syrup,” he said.

With the efficient evaporator in the nature center’s Sap and Honey House, Wilson can make 2 gallons of syrup in about 12 hours.

“At home it takes more time than that,” he said.

The process was even more time-consuming for Native Americans, who discovered the wonders of making maple syrup and sugar and passed their knowledge on to settlers.

Mariah Myers, an environmental educator at the nature center, related the legend of how Native Americans discovered “sweet water.”

According to the legend, a brave was hunting with a tomahawk, missed his target and hit a tree. He set down the container he was carrying to remove the tomahawk from the tree and forgot the container.

When his wife headed to the creek to get water to cook the rabbit he eventually caught, she came upon the container, which appeared to be filled with water, said Myers. Actually, it was sap that had dripped from the slash made by the tomahawk.

It was the best, sweetest rabbit they ever tasted — or so the legend goes.

The early Native Americans did not have metal containers in which to boil away the water in the sap, so they boiled it by pouring the sap into a trough made from a hollowed-out log and placing hot rocks, heated in a campfire, into the sap, Myers explained.

Because it was easier to transport than syrup, the Native Americans boiled the sap down to sugar, forming it into blocks, she said.

We have it much easier today, with efficient evaporators to speed the process. Or you can just buy it in a store, such as Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, 5257 Old Route 66, Shirley.

Our crazy weather has delayed the store’s opening, but they plan to open Tuesday.

Traditionally, the season starts in mid-February around here, said Debby Funk of Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.

“The extremes in weather due to climate change have made every year a unique challenge. This year the colder temperatures in February delayed our season and we just boiled our first sap Tuesday,” Funk said.

Ideally, daytime temperatures would be in the mid-40s and nights in the 20s at least every third night or so, she said. The temperature fluctuations change the pressure inside the tree and that draws the sap up, allowing it to drip from the taps, she explained.

“If the weather gets warm enough for the buds to swell on the sugar maples, then that is what brings our season to an end. Once the buds swell, the sap develops an off taste called ‘buddy sap’ and it no longer makes a good tasting sirup,” said Funk.

Wilson’s advice to would-be syrup makers with maples on their property is to get a 7/16 drill, some spiles and a couple of buckets and “give it a try.”

Wilson said, “Know that it will take you a long time, but the end product is well worth the effort. There’s nothing like pure maple syrup.”

