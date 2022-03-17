Watch now: Sugar Creek center residents get taste of St. Patrick's-themed 'Pub Crawl'

"I'm all for something like that," said Jane Voss, 88, a resident at the center. Voss added that her family used to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. "I like it (the events). The ladies are always nice and friendly."
The pubs — with fun names such as The Lucky Charm and The Golden Leprechaun — were actually decked-out rooms within the care center. But, each had their own theme and bar food, such as green cabbage, pretzels with cheese, sliders, and polish sausage.
Residents also got to partake in non-alcoholic beverages and novelties, such as shooters made with green Jell-O, whipped cream and Lucky Charm cereal.
The St. Patrick's Day-themed pub crawl is not the only fun party at the Alzheimer's center. In the past, Samuels has directed various events such as a McDonald's party, which featured hanging McDonald's bags, burgers, fries and milkshakes.
They've also held other events to give residents a sense of normalcy, such as a Sugar Creek Bazaar event where Samuels brought in clothing racks for residents to "shop" through.
The center, 505 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, houses patients with early, middle and late-stage Alzheimer's and dementia patients. In addition to parties and other events, the residents are able to partake in a number of activities, including exercising, to keep their bodies and health in check.
"I just want to bring them things that they used to do before they came to Sugar Creek just to bring them some normalcy," Samuels said. "We want them to thrive.
"Even if their mind is on the decline, we want them to thrive in other ways."
From left to right, Jon Spratt, Jeff Holtke, Milo Holtke, Hattie Holtke and Traci White march Saturday for the Sharin' of the Green Parade in uptown Normal, representing State Farm agent Mandy Reed.
Clayton Matteson, right, firefighter and paramedic with the Bloomington Fire Department, calls on parade onlookers to fill the boot in support of Children's Home & Aid. Almost 30 entrants joined the Sharin' of the Green Parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
Photos: Spirit of the Irish comes alive at Normal St. Patrick's Day parade
Temperatures in the teens didn't stop several hundred people from celebrating Irish heritage on Saturday, March 12, at the Sharing' of the Green Parade in Normal. Families and kids donned green garbs and scooped candy, and charitable folks pitched in money for Children's Home & Aid. The Celtic Cross Pipe & Drums band also gave a performance at Maggie Miley's pub.
Normal Fire Department's Local 2442 Honor Guard proceeds down North Street in uptown Normal on Saturday as part of the Sharin' of the Green Parade.
Clayton Matteson, right, firefighter and paramedic with the Bloomington Fire Department, calls on parade onlookers to fill the boot in support of Children's Home & Aid. Almost 30 entrants joined the Sharin' of the Green Parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
Charles Sellitto, second from left, and Andrew Sellitto, third from left, are handed candy Saturday at the Sharin' of the Green Parade in uptown Normal.
Myles Chambers, 12, right, and Katharine Chambers, 10, middle, sport their best green outfits just before the Sharin' of the Green Parade kicks off in uptown Normal, with JohAnna Chambers, left.
Owen Watt, 7, pets Tripp the dog at the Sharin' of the Green Parade on Saturday in uptown Normal.
The Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums band plays Saturday at Maggie Miley's in uptown Normal shortly after the Sharin' of the Green parade.
Scott Whitman, left, of Bloomington, leads a performance as pipe major for the Celtic Cross Pipe & Drums band Saturday in uptown Normal.
Warren Elgin, right, lines up for snacks as staff member Victoria Samuels makes nonalcoholic Jell-O shots during pub crawl treats Thursday at Sugar Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Normal. The event was an opportunity for residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.