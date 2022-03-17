Watch now: Sugar Creek center residents get taste of St. Patrick's-themed 'Pub Crawl'

NORMAL — As people hit the local pubs to celebrate St. Paddy's Day, residents of a Normal Alzheimer's center joined in on the fun with their own "pub crawl."

With pink wristbands and St. Patrick's Day accessories, residents of Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center went door-to-door of Irish-themed "pubs" Thursday afternoon, where they got to taste the typical bar fare and non-alcoholic cocktails.

"I'm all for something like that," said Jane Voss, 88, a resident at the center. Voss added that her family used to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. "I like it (the events). The ladies are always nice and friendly."

The pubs — with fun names such as The Lucky Charm and The Golden Leprechaun — were actually decked-out rooms within the care center. But, each had their own theme and bar food, such as green cabbage, pretzels with cheese, sliders, and polish sausage.

Residents also got to partake in non-alcoholic beverages and novelties, such as shooters made with green Jell-O, whipped cream and Lucky Charm cereal.

"I think when people think about Alzheimer's patients, they think they should be playing Bingo every day and wasting away," said Quonny Samuels, program director. "I try to keep them young, keep their lives going and just make them happy."

The St. Patrick's Day-themed pub crawl is not the only fun party at the Alzheimer's center. In the past, Samuels has directed various events such as a McDonald's party, which featured hanging McDonald's bags, burgers, fries and milkshakes.

They've also held other events to give residents a sense of normalcy, such as a Sugar Creek Bazaar event where Samuels brought in clothing racks for residents to "shop" through.

The center, 505 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, houses patients with early, middle and late-stage Alzheimer's and dementia patients. In addition to parties and other events, the residents are able to partake in a number of activities, including exercising, to keep their bodies and health in check.

"I just want to bring them things that they used to do before they came to Sugar Creek just to bring them some normalcy," Samuels said. "We want them to thrive.

"Even if their mind is on the decline, we want them to thrive in other ways."

