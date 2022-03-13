 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert featured
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Step up your next hike at rugged Clinton Lake

  • 0

CLINTON — If you think Central Illinois only offers relatively flat hiking trails that can’t prepare you for big backpacking trips, you haven’t tried the North Fork Trail at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area.

This 11-mile loop hike takes you up and down often steep sections of trail through wooded areas in and out of ravines. There’s even a restored 40-acre prairie along the way.

20220310_180846.jpg

Water flows from a ravine into the north fork of Clinton Lake.

The trail also might come as a surprise to those who think boating and fishing on the big lake are the only activities at Clinton Lake.

This is not a maintained trail with stairways and maps displaying convenient “You are here” circles like you find at Starved Rock State Park. You are pretty much on your own here.

Watch now: Tap into something sweet with homemade maple syrup in Funks Grove

There’s a faded map in the parking lot for the North Fork boat and trail access and white blazes on trees along the way. Here and there you’ll find posts with hiker symbols on them and mileage markers that give you a rough idea of how far you’ve gone.

This description is not intended to discourage you but to prepare you. The rugged, primitive nature of this trail is a big part of its attraction.

20220310_180607.jpg

Mary Jo Adams of Carlock hikes along the North Fork Trail at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area on March 9. The trail features nice views of the north fork of the lake, especially in spring before the trees leaf out.

Although there are no stairs or boardwalks, there are numerous bridges crossing the drainages that flow into the lake.

On my recent hike, we saw a herd of deer running through the woods about 15 or 20 minutes into our hike.

This time of year, with the trees mostly bare, you get great views of the North Fork of Clinton Lake and a better appreciation of the varied terrain. We saw a number of waterfowl, including mergansers, scaup and mallards, as well as red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks.

20220310_180630.jpg

Signs at the trailhead caution hikers that the North Fork Trail is not an easy walk in the park.

About a mile into the hike, a bench high on the bluff overlooks the lake. It is a perfect place to sit and listen to the wind, birds or your own breathing.

It won’t be long before spring woodland wildflowers make their appearance, even before the trees leaf out. Later in the year, you can enjoy wildflowers in the prairie.

To reach the main trailhead, take Route 54 east out of Clinton until you reach the entrance to the power plant. Rather than turn right into the power plant site, turn left, following the North Fork access signs.

20220310_180507.jpg

Mary Jo Adams of Carlock crosses one of several bridges along the North Fork Trail at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area on March 9.

Park in the boat ramp lot, which has an outhouse, then cross the road to begin your journey.

Bring your own water and snacks. Trekking poles are also useful, especially if you have any knee problems.

After about 5 miles you will reach a road that you will have to follow over a bridge to a small parking lot that serves the canoe access to reach the west side trail if you want to complete the loop.

20220310_180725.jpg

A bench on a bluff along the North Fork Trail provides a nice place to rest and contemplate with excellent views of the north fork of Clinton Lake.

Another small parking lot is at the southern end of the west leg of the loop. From there, follow North Fork Road across the bridge to return to your vehicle.

To be honest, I’ve never hiked the complete loop, and you don’t have to commit to that if a shorter outing is your preference. Just decide the length you want to do — in terms of time or distance — and retrace your steps at the appropriate time.

I’ve done several sections of the trail from the various trailheads. The section from the man trailhead remains my favorite.

+5 
Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News