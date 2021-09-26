 Skip to main content
breaking top story
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Rock Island State Trail is mighty good for biking

A depot dating back to 1871, a remnant prairie that dates back even further, bridges over creeks and shady trees are all part of the Rock Island State Trail, a rails-to-trails conversion that runs from Alta to Toulon.

ALTA — The Rock Island Line is still a mighty good road. The Rock Island Line is the road to ride if you’re looking for a place to explore with your bicycle or even to hike.

Running about 26 miles from Alta to Toulon, the Rock Island State Trail opened in 1989 as Illinois’ first rail-to-trail conversion, said site superintendent Grant McCauley. It roughly follows the route of the former Rock Island Line, subject of an old folk song, and a small portion of the former Chicago, Burlington and Quincy rail line.

20210923_090027.jpg

Andy Kreiss, left, and Adriane Powell, both of Bloomington, ride the Rock Island State Trail near the Peoria-Stark county line on Sept. 19.

An original depot on the CB&Q railroad in Wyoming — Mile 20 on the trail — serves as headquarters for the trail. Built in 1871, the depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is open by appointment only. Call the site office at 309-695-2228.

The depot is full of railroad memorabilia, even an original pot-bellied stove. There are lanterns, a telegraph key, schedules, conductor’s cap and a map showing a spider web of rail lines from Illinois westward.

20210924_072009.jpg

The Wyoming depot, shown on Sept. 20, is on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as the site office for the Rock Island State Trail.

“I wonder if you could see a map like this today how many of those railroads are no longer in service,” said McCauley. “I would guess somewhere upwards of 80% of those rail lines are gone.”

Fortunately for outdoor explorers, many of those abandoned rail lines have been converted to hiking-biking paths, such as Bloomington-Normal’s Constitution Trail and the Rock Island State Trail.

20210923_090434.jpg

Lenore Sobota of Normal rides along the trestle bridge that crosses the Spoon River north of Wyoming on the Rock Island State Trail on Sept. 20. 

Where the trail passes through Dunlap, Princeville, Wyoming and Toulon, portions follow “bike route” signs on city streets. The rest of the trail is crushed limestone.

Trees shade much of the trail, keeping it comfortable even on a warm, sunny day when I biked about half of it with temperatures near 90 degrees. Wildflowers also line much of the route, including a remnant prairie just south of the Peoria-Stark County line.

20210923_085920.jpg

A mural in Cutters Grove Park in Princeville salutes the Rock Island State Trail. Princeville is roughly the midpoint of the 26-mile trail.

It was at the County Line Road Access Lot where I ran into Adriane Powell and Andy Kreiss, both of Bloomington.

“I ride the Bloomington trails and all the county roads around Bloomington quite a bit in the summer, and kind of this time of the year I’m ready to see some new scenery,” said Powell.

“I’ve never explored the Rock Island Trail before, so we just decided to go on an adventure,” she said.

20210923_090235.jpg

Grant McCauley, the Rock Island State Trail site superintendent, stands outside the Wyoming depot on Sept. 20. McCauley grew up in Wyoming and has been site superintendent since 2015.

Her favorite things were the shade, wildflowers, bridges and variety of surfaces along the route.

Kreiss summed up his impression of the trail by saying, “I thought it was beautiful.”

The trail crosses several creeks and McCauley said they are good for fishing, although water levels are quite low at the moment.

20210923_090537.jpg

Wildflowers bloom in a remnant prairie that lines the Rock Island State Trail just south of the Peoria-Stark county line on Sept. 19.

One of my favorite features on the trail was the old trestle bridge that crosses the Spoon River about two miles north of the Wyoming depot.

Another favorite spot was near the Kickapoo Creek Recreation Area, between Alta and Dunlap, where I heard a pair of barred owls hooting and saw a Cooper’s hawk zoom out of the trees and cross the trail. The recreation area will be worth further exploration at another time.

20210923_090454.jpg

Lenore Sobota of Normal rides along the trestle bridge that crosses the Spoon River north of Wyoming on the Rock Island State Trail on Sept. 20. 

The Alta Road access is the closest point to Bloomington-Normal. It has a large parking lot and pit toilet. Being close to Peoria and connected to the Peoria Park District paved trail system, it is also the busiest part of the trail, said McCauley.

If you would prefer more solitude, start in Wyoming, which has flush toilets in the utility building and a parking lot. The towns along the trail are good places to take a break and get a snack. I liked the mural at Cutters Grove Park in Princeville.

Watch now: Windsurfing makes for an easy-breezy day on Evergreen Lake

The transformation of the trail has been interesting to watch for McCauley, who grew up in Wyoming. The Illinois State University alumnus has worked at the state trail since 1994 and has been site superintendent since 2015.

He said, “I didn’t go very far geographically, but it’s neat to have watched the change so much throughout all the years and see it get built to what it is today.”

