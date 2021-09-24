Watch now: New YMCA in Bloomington aims for April opening

BLOOMINGTON — With the outer structure pretty much complete, drywall and glass will soon start going into the new Bloomington-Normal YMCA location on St. Joseph Drive, near Washington Street and Veterans Avenue.

Bloomington-Normal YMCA CEO B.J. Wilken expects the building to open to the public in April. The location will provide a new base for the YMCA as well as space for Easterseals, a therapy provider with a focus on children with disabilities.

The partnership includes allowing Easterseals to use some of the resources on the YMCA’s side of the building, including a zero entry recreation therapy pool and the gymnasium, Wilken said.

“I think that’s really going to be the great benefit for the community,” he said about the partnership.

The move will take the YMCA about 2.5 miles from its current location at 602 S. Main St., Bloomington. The current location will be open until the move is complete and as of this spring, the YMCA was considering options, including partnerships, to keep it open in some capacity.

The new 76,000-square-foot building will include an eight-lane lap pool as well as the recreation therapy pool. The pools will be some of the last work put in, as the contractors want to finish all of the above-ground work before digging down and making that work harder, Wilken said.

The extra pool will be a big help for the YMCA and its swim classes.

“We’ll be able to almost quadruple the number of kids that we can teach to swim,” Wilken said.

Along with the second pool, the new building includes a larger gymnasium with four youth-sized basketball courts and added programming space. The gym will have large windows, a theme for the building as a whole.

“What I’m really excited about is that natural light,” Wilken said.

Stairs were still in the works during The Pantagraph’s visit on Wednesday, but the second floor will have exercise areas and a rooftop terrace.

Outdoor space is another significant change the move will bring, as there will also be an outside patio complete with gas fire pits and seating.

Will Kent, who recently moved to the Twin Cities to attend Illinois State University, has been working at the YMCA for a little over a month and is excited for the move.

"One of the reasons I actually wanted to work here was the new building," he said.

His girlfriend is probably tired of him pointing it out every time they drive past, he added.

Kent uses the facilities himself and said he is looking forward to the mind and body studio, a place designed to exercise as well as destress with things like yoga.

The lobby will feature seating areas and fireplaces, as well as bar seating along windows facing the pools.

Designs for the new YMCA were driven by wanting to provide a "third space" for members, a place other than work and home where people can relax and enjoy life.

Flexibility for the spaces is also important, Wilken said. That includes being able to set up the gym with two or four basketball courts, and having an intergenerational space with computers for teenagers combined with social space for older adults.

Along with men’s and women’s locker rooms, there will also be a universal locker room, Wilken said, allowing the YMCA to better serve all of its clients. That space will be able to serve families, people with disabilities and anyone who might not feel comfortable in a gendered locker room. It will include lockers and private changing rooms.

“Right now, we just don’t have that ability to accommodate people with special needs,” he said.

Paul Lawrence has been going to the YMCA since before it moved to the current building in 1971. He started off as part of the Singing Y'ers boys choir. Since then he has raised five kids, all of whom went through YMCA programs.

He still loves the old building, but knows the organization is ready for the move.

"I'm sure I'll move along with them," he said.

The current building has limited space, including limited parking and few areas for programming and classes, Wilken said.

"We've worn it out, it's antiquated architecture, we've really outgrown it," he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

