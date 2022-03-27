Watch now: Migrating birds flock to Chautauqua refuge along Illinois River

HAVANA — The Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge might not be on your travel itinerary, but it’s certainly on the map for migrating birds, and it should be on your list of places to explore.

The Chautauqua refuge is part of the Illinois River National Wildlife and Fish Refuges Complex, which stretches along 124 miles of the Illinois River.

Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge provides resources to migrating and resident birds and other wildlife, while also providing a variety of activities for outdoor adventurers.

These activities include birding, hiking, fishing, boating and foraging for wild edibles.

The best place to start your visit is the refuge headquarters, 19031 East County Road 2110 North, Havana — about 6 miles north of Havana. Open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., it is a good place to obtain maps and information. Even if the building isn’t open, there is a helpful information kiosk outside with a map orienting you to the area and its trailheads and parking lots.

You can also get information from the website, www.fws.gov/refuge/chautauqua.

The headquarters area also has the half-mile Chautauqua Nature Trail. It packs a lot into a short distance, with three viewing platforms overlooking the south pool of Lake Chautauqua and several benches along the way. A combination of gravel and raised wooden boardwalks, it is ADA accessible, making it a good destination for wheelchair users, strollers, small children and people with difficulty walking long distances.

It is an enjoyable hike for anyone. Setting off from the trailhead, I saw a whitetail deer almost immediately and was serenaded by the sounds of birds and frogs, accompanied by a percussion section of woodpeckers.

There’s even an informational sign with a replica of a bald eagle nest along the trail. It contains fun facts about this national symbol, once on the endangered species list, that nests at the refuge.

“The main mission here that we have is for waterfowl,” explained wildlife biologist Stephanie Bishir. “We try to provide a good migration stopover for the thousands of ducks and other waterfowl that visit the refuge.”

The spring waterfowl migration is starting to wind down. Nevertheless, I saw American white pelicans, buffleheads, northern shovelers, scaup and ruddy ducks while visiting earlier this month. A good pair of binoculars helps; a spotting scope is even better.

“In the fall we’ll get maybe 70,000 waterfowl that use this area in a single day,” Bishir said. Part of her job is counting them.

“Shorebirds also come to the area in high numbers. We will get 10,000 shorebirds in a single day during fall migration,” she said.

July and August are the peak times for shorebirds and wading birds. American white pelicans are generally present from May through early September. Soon the spring migration of warblers will get into full swing.

“The waterfowl do get a lot of the attention, a lot of the glitz, and they should. … But we as part of the Mississippi Flyway, there’s over 200 other species of birds that will visit the refuge,” said Bishir.

Another easy hike is the Roundtree Trail, which has good opportunities for mushroom and berry picking, according to the refuge website.

The North Pool Trail goes 2.75 miles from the Eagle Bluff Access Area to Goofy Ridge. The primitive trail is an out-and-back route, not a loop, along the east bluff. The refuge rates it as moderate to difficult.

We found an old puffball mushroom and numerous empty snail shells along the middle section we explored from a trailhead near the Roundtree Trail. Soon, woodland wildflowers will be blooming.

“Some of my favorite spots are probably on the more primitive trail that we have along the east bluff. There are some offshoots where you can go down onto the shoreline,” said Bishir. “They’re just really nice to sit on some driftwood and read a book or whatever you fancy.”

There are boat ramps in the Eagle Bluff Access Area. The water is closed to boats from Oct. 16 to Jan. 31. Motorboats can only be operated at no-wake speeds. The water may also be drawn down at certain times of year to promote plant growth for waterfowl. The “lake” is really a wetland.

Combined with the Emiquon refuge across the river, the area is designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, one of only 41 sites in the United States with that designation, said Bishir.

It is also recognized as an Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society and is part of the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve network.

