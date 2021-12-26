Watch now: McLean County Christmas Bird Count tallies 68 species

BLOOMINGTON — More than a century ago, people would go out and see how many birds they could shoot on or around Christmas.

“I think it was around 1901 or so that it was decided, let’s go out and try to identify them without shooting them all, and that started the first Christmas Count in the Northeast, and it’s spread ever since,” explained Angelo Capparella, a retired Illinois State University wildlife biology professor who is conservation chair of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society.

His comments came near the end of a day that started at dawn and finished around sunset on Dec. 18, this year’s McLean County Christmas Bird Count.

It was a dreary, breezy day, with no sunshine and, at times it seemed, no birds.

The day started promising enough, despite the overcast sky. An eagle flew by as I got out of my car at the meeting place for our team at Comlara Park. That was quickly followed by a small flock of cedar waxwings. A few noisy blue jays also announced their presence.

Our party of four was one of 10 teams in the field covering a 15-mile-wide circle centered west of Towanda.

Capparella has been coordinator of the McLean County count since 2013. Before that, the late professor emeritus Dale Birkenholz led the count, which started in 1967 in McLean County.

”This is a project coordinated by the National Audubon Society as a way to monitor wintering bird populations across the entire continent,” said Capparella.

“The objective is to cover that entire circle with field parties and feeder watchers to see just how many birds of which species we have every winter, and it allows us to track population shifts and changes,” he said.

Participating groups choose a date within one week on either side of Christmas. The Bloomington-Normal chapter traditionally has selected the first Saturday within that window.

The outcome of the count in a single day in a single area might not tell you much. But years of data compiled by experienced birdwatchers across the country provide valuable information on trends and changes in where certain species are found.

“The data generated by birders … could never be generated by professional ornithologists. There’s not enough of them. There’s so much area to cover,’ said Capparella. “We have these citizen scientists … that come out to do this every year regardless of the weather.”

Ah, the weather. As uncomfortable as it was this year, it’s been worse — a lot worse. There have been counts in McLean County when the wind chills were around zero or below. A few years ago, birders persevered through a day of freezing rain.

Michelle McKay of Bloomington was participating in her first bird count this year.

“I just think it’s cool,” she said. “I like how it contributes to science. It gives you an idea of whether the numbers are increasing or decreasing.”

This year’s count was about average, with parties identifying a total of 68 species.

Perhaps it seemed extra slow this year because last year brought a record number of 78 species.

“It was pretty amazing,” recalled Capparella. “We had a lot of waterfowl that were still in the area … and we had these northern species come farther south than usual.”

These included birds such as the common redpoll — which is more common near the Canadian border — and white-winged crossbills.

“Some of them we only get once every 10 years or so,” Capparella said.

Like fishermen, birders have stories of the ones that got away.

Another northern visitor, a snowy owl, was seen within the count circle four days before count day, but not spotted again.

Photo exhibit coming Jan. 3

Although people no longer shoot birds with guns to count them, avid birders shoot them with their cameras.

The Normal Public Library is hosting a bird photography exhibit Jan. 3 through Feb. 28 of birds in Central Illinois, organized by the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society.

There will be an opening reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 that will include two live birds of prey, a barred owl and an American kestrel, brought by Miller Park Zoo.

The reception will be family-friendly with some activities for children. Bird books will be available (it is the library, after all). Some of the photographs will be available for purchase.

IF YOU GO What: Central Illinois bird photography exhibit When: Jan. 3-Feb. 28, with opening reception held Jan. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Where: Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave. More info: normalpl.org

