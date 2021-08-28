Watch now: ‘Hear the roar’: Over a dozen pilots fly hot air balloons over Lincoln

LINCOLN — A hot air balloon pilot might tell you taking off can be a surprisingly gentle experience.

“It’s kind of funny, because sometimes I’m off the ground and people don’t realize that I’ve taken off,” said pilot Kevin Heinzmann. “Passengers are like, ‘Whoa!’

“If you’re taking off in a plane or something else, it’s normally abrupt and you can feel the forces."

Just after sunrise on Saturday, his balloon — named 'Drifting Dolphins" — and several others dotted the Logan County landscape and climbed through low-lying clouds of morning dew.

The Nashville, Illinois-based pilot was just one of 32 who gathered from across the country for the Balloons Over 66 event this weekend in Lincoln. Some came as far as New Mexico, while others drove over from Urbana and Danville.

Organizer Seth Goodman — also former mayor of Lincoln — said between 15 and 20 balloons took flight just after 6 a.m. Goodman added this was the event’s third year, following the Lincoln Art and Balloon Festival ceasing a 20-year run.

According to Goodman, Lincoln only missed out on a balloon festival one year. When it returned the next year, he said, only the balloons came back.

This year’s event was complete with a classic car show, a barbecue contest, and art vendors in downtown Lincoln and other locations.

“It’s important to me as a citizen of Lincoln to give the people something to look forward to, as well as to bring people to our community,” Goodman said. “Hot air balloons have always been a staple in the Lincoln, Logan County area, and people look forward to it every year.

“When it went away that year, it was very disappointing to a lot of people here, so it’s just good to see that back in the area.”

Goodman said he was born and raised in Lincoln. That’s also where he went on his first balloon flight for his 13th birthday with pilot Ed Dowling, who still lives in Lincoln.

Touching down

Depending on the weather, landing a 90,000-cubic-foot balloon isn’t quite as gentle as taking off, according to Heinzmann.

He described Saturday morning’s flight conditions as "sporty." That means take-offs and landings are on the faster end.

“Sometimes I can land pretty much on a dime and the crew’s here to catch me before I ever touch,” he said. “We’re going fast enough today, the crew is going to have a little bit of trouble catching up.”

Heinzmann said he flew 15.6 miles and reached a top speed of 30.6 mph on Saturday, adding that was his third- or fourth-longest flight.

“I like when we have a little speed overheard,” said Goodman.

There were some storms Friday night south of Springfield, Heinzmann said. Several experienced pilots flew that night, but he stayed grounded.

Instead, he inflated his balloon on the field for a "glow" — that’s when a pilot fires the burners and lights up the balloon while the basket stays tethered to the ground.

He said that way, they can give people something to see.

“Otherwise when we fly, people come out and they get to see us for 20 minutes, 30 minutes,” he said.

Heinzmann said he likes ballooning at events like in Lincoln, where people can get up close and talk with him and the crew. Other events may set up at airports where visitors are roped off.

“To take a picture, to see how big the balloon is from my perspective, to feel the heat, to hear the noise, to hear the roar up close,” are some of the things Heinzmann enjoys about ballooning.

He added some people back away from the burner because it’s hot.

“I point out I’m a lot closer to the heat than they are,” Heinzmann said. “If I’m OK, you’re OK.”

He said his wife and crew chief, Emily Heinzmann, will say he only has two personalities: one for when he’s around balloons, and one for the rest of the year.

“I’m not generally a people person at all, but I enjoy ballooning enough and I enjoy the smiles on people’s faces, the curiosity, and being able to share the magic of ballooning with people,” he said.

“It doesn’t make a difference if it’s small kids or 80-year-olds. They come out and they smile and it’s nice to be part of that.”

Balloons over 66 continues on Sunday. For details, go to https://destinationlogancountyil.com/balloons-over-66.

