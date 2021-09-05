Watch now: Find your relationship with plants at the Autumnal Festival in Normal

NORMAL — For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity (out of necessity) to get acquainted or reacquainted with the outdoors. The Illinois State University Horticulture Center is celebrating our connections to nature with its 16th annual Autumnal Festival.

This year’s theme is “The Rainbow Connection: Celebrating the People-Plant Relationship.

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 3-13 and free for 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2z8YHug.

“Every year we have a different theme … because I think it’s important for people to learn about plants in different ways,” said Jessica Chambers, director of the Horticulture Center, located on Raab Road across from the Corn Crib.

Chambers said the goal is to “try to get you to pause and think what is your relationship,” whether you are someone who needs to be with trees, stroll across prairies, care for gardens and house plants or “eat broccoli every day.”

The center is a place you can get in touch with each of those relationships. I particularly like walking through the prairie where native wildflowers have been planted. But there are more formal gardens to provide inspiration for those who like to grow their own plants. There’s also a vegetable garden to give you ideas about what you can grow even in a small space. And the children’s garden, with its whimsical tall toadstools and reading corner, shouldn’t be missed even if you don’t have kids with you.

There will be extra fun during the festival.

“We have some fall favorites that are returning,” said Chambers. These include a gourd hunt, rotten fruit throwing, gourd spinning, a scavenger hunt and hayrack rides.

The work of Todd Kingery, an ISU alumnus who uses maple saplings to create everything from furniture to woodland sprites, will also be part of the festivities.

His “spirits of the garden” will be scattered in several locations, and he has created a “world tree” that will be a focal point for consideration of how various cultures celebrate trees, said Chambers.

“We’ll have a little fun with the whole ‘rainbow connection’ part,” she said.

For example, instead of having a garden with a rainbow of colors, there will be a series of gardens featuring different plants of mostly one color in each. Katie Robinson, a senior in horticulture, designed the entrance bed and the black garden. Yes, there are black flowers and plants.

The rainbow theme also will be reflected in the small shack near the west end of the center. A sun with a rainbow of sunbeams has been painted on it and Chambers said there will be “surprises” inside.

Usually, you can visit the center any day between dawn and dusk; however, it will be closed to the public from Tuesday through Friday this week to prepare for the festival.

IF YOU GO What: Autumnal Festival the Illinois State University Horticulture Center When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 Where: On Raab Road across from the Corn Crib, Normal Admission: Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 3-13 and free for 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2z8YHug.

The festival is a major fundraising event for the center, enabling it to grow and add different displays while remaining open to the public. The center and its gardens are also used for education and research. The outdoor classroom got extensive use during the pandemic.

So whether you visit during the Autumnal Celebration or explore the gardens and prairie at a different time or season, you are likely to enjoy yourself, increase your knowledge and build on your relationship with plants.

