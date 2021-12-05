Watch now: Find motivation in Peoria's 100 Mile Hike Club

PEORIA HEIGHTS — To paraphrase a proverb, a journey of 100 miles begins with a single hike.

If you need motivation to take that single hike — and keep going — consider the Peoria Park District’s 100 Mile Hike Club.

For a $15 registration fee, you get a log book and sticker. Finish that 100-mile journey and you’ll get a T-shirt.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes them to reach their 100-mile hiker goal,” said Kristi Shoemaker, chief naturalist at the Forest Park Nature Center.

The 100 Mile Hike Club started at Forest Park, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights, but you can record miles hiked on any Peoria Park District Trail.

Forest Park is a good place to start, even if your goal is more modest than 100 miles.

“We have about 7½ miles of trails here,” said Shoemaker. “There are trails of multiple difficulty levels.”

That includes the flat, wheelchair-accessible Valley Trail as well as a flat trail through a restored prairie.

“If you’re up for a more challenging hike, we have our Wake Robin Trail and Pimiteoui Trail and trails for everyone in between,” Shoemaker said. “Whatever your fitness level is, whatever our intent for hiking that day, there’s something for you.”

The trails go through a variety of habitats. Pets, bicycles and skis are prohibited.

The Pimiteoui Trail, which starts across the road from the parking lot, leads to a natural hill prairie, and this time of year, with most of the leaves off the trees, you can see the Illinois River from the top of the ridge.

Shoemaker’s favorite trail is the Possum Path, which she likes to access via the Valley Trail for a gentler uphill hike and steeper downhill finish.

“It goes past a really nice oak savanna that’s pretty open where you can see a lot of wildlife,” she said.

On a recent visit, red-headed woodpeckers were abundant, but I’ve also seen large, pileated woodpeckers and wild turkeys along the trails as well as deer.

Feeders outside the nature center building provide an easy way to birdwatch. Chickadees, nuthatches and a Carolina wren stopped for snacks while I was there.

Don’t be too intimidated by the steeper trails. Bring a hiking stick and take advantage of the benches along the way that serve as “listening points” where you can close your eyes for a moment (without fear of tripping) and listen to the wind flowing through the trees, birds chirping, squirrely chattering and critters rustling among the leaves.

Park maps describe the listening points as “a place of quiet where the world can be contemplated with awe.”

The steeper trails are part of the attraction for Brandon Ludolph, a Peoria-area hiker who hits the trails at Forest Park at least once a month and who I met along an uphill portion of the Wilderness Trail.

“I like going hiking out west in the Colorado mountains,” he said. “I feel this area here is the closest thing I can get to being out in Colorado. … A lot of good, challenging hills here.”

The trails are open daily from dawn to dusk, but a special event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Dec. 10 and 11) gives you the unique opportunity to hike after dark along a flat trail lit by luminarias.

The free event is part of the Holiday Shop and Stroll. Nature-themed gifts will be available to buy in the Nature Center building.

The Nature Art Show continues through Dec. 30 during normal business hours at the nature center building, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

