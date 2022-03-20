Watch now: Find a nature oasis at Angler's Lake in south Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Angler’s Lake Nature Preserve is a little known gem in south-central Bloomington filled with history, trails, a fishing lake, other ponds and wildlife — especially birds during migration.

“The rationale for really arguing for the city to save this place is it’s an oasis,” said Margaret Hollowell of Bloomington, a member of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society who is among those who have worked to preserve the area.

“It’s just a place amidst all the streets and highways and houses (where) you can come and appreciate the wonder of nature,” she said.

The preserve is an oasis for both humans and animals, including migrating birds.

While hiking there on St. Patrick’s Day, in addition to the abundant Canada geese and mallards, we saw green-winged teal, snow geese and American wigeons. Earlier in the month I saw hooded mergansers and gadwalls. Wood ducks are known to nest there, although they kept hidden from view this time.

Jerry Erb of Bloomington comes to Angler’s Lake to see and photograph birds. He said spring is definitely his favorite time to visit.

“You can see a lot more birds before the shrubbery leafs out,” he said.

While waterfowl is the main attraction now, in a few weeks the preserve will be a hot spot for migrating warblers. These small, colorful songbirds are often high in the trees and some stay to nest here.

The 11-acre site includes the 5.5 -acre Angler’s Lake and some adjacent ponds.

Its intimate setting and small size make it good for short outings with children — just keep them away from the water’s edge. In addition to birds, visitors are likely to see turtles, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits and groundhogs.

As its name implies, Angler’s Lake is popular for fishing. Motorboats are not allowed. You can launch your canoe or kayak from near the Lafayette gate — although it’s not easy and, depending on the lake level, you might get your feet wet or muddy.

According to a history for the site, the lakes and ponds got their start around 1880, when clay was dug out by the Bloomington Brick and Tile Co.

In 1907, it became the Rod and Gun Club, later changing to the Angler’s Club with a greater emphasis on family activities. The club closed, residential development sprung up around it and a fire destroyed the old clubhouse in 1976, leading to further deterioration.

The City of Bloomington acquired the property in 1983 at the urging of a coalition of groups that included members of the League of Women Voters, Girl Scouts, nearby residents and local educators in addition to the Audubon Society.

Although the phrase “hidden gem” can be overused, it truly applies to Angler’s Lake — with an emphasis on “hidden.”

The city’s website lists a Mercer Avenue address for the location, but you can’t really get there that way. Instead, take Lafayette Street east from Morrissey Avenue until Lafayette dead ends at a gate. A small “Anglers Lake” sign with an arrow at the intersection of Morrissey and Lafayette is the only hint of where the preserve is.

Park carefully on Lafayette or Meadowbrook Drive, so you don’t interfere with neighbors.

You can also turn on Anglers Lake Road, the next street south on Morrissey, and you’ll find a gravel pullout with a gate where the road curves. From there, walk along the path bordering a detention pond to reach the main part of the preserve. Watch for herons and waterfowl on the water and songbirds in the trees and bushes.

Developing the preserve is an ongoing process, said Hollowell.

There are hiking trails with some wood chips. Hollowell would like to see more signage, field trips and educational programs.

The Audubon Society recently purchased a screech owl nest box for the preserve, which was installed earlier this month by the city parks and recreation department. Scouts also have made a chickadee nesting box and a wood duck box, both of which are in place at the preserve.

Urban natural areas, such as Angler’s Lake, are important, said Hollowell.

“It’s just nice for people to have a short walk and see mourning cloak butterflies, see birds, just being in nature — period,” she said. “It’s just refreshing.”

