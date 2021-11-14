Watch now: Embark on a 'high-tech scavenger hunt' with geocaching

NORMAL — You can go on a “high-tech scavenger hunt” without leaving Bloomington-Normal by participating in an activity called “geocaching.”

It involves searching for hidden “geocaches” that may be smaller than a film canister or larger than an old military ammunition box. The sizes vary, as well as their contents, but generally all have a log sheet in which to write your name.

Tom Hankins of Normal, who helped found the Central Illinois Geocaching Association in the early 2000s, said, “The best way to describe it is a high-tech scavenger hunt utilizing either a handheld GPS unit or a smartphone.”

It relies on the same global positioning satellites as the navigation system you might have in your car.

There are 300 to 400 geocaches in the Bloomington-Normal area, according to Hankins, who started geocaching in 2001 after reading an article in The Pantagraph.

What’s kept him going is “just the thrill of the hunt,” he said, as well as going to places he never would have gone if not for a geocache being placed there.

You can find the Central Illinois Geocaching Association on Facebook. Hankins’ geocaching name is “Gossamer.”

A blog post on the website www.geocaching.com lists 15 reasons to like geocaching. Among them are the opportunity to experience new places, stay healthy while having fun, get outside and have fun with the whole family.

“It will stretch you to your limits — physically and mentally,” says the blog post.

Signing up for a free account on www.geocaching.com is the best way to get started, said Hankins. The website has a “welcoming page that explains what geocaching is and how to get started,” he said. It’s also the place where you find coordinates for geocaches once you sign up.

There are apps for Apple or Android devices if you don’t have a handheld GPS unit.

It’s important to remember that once you get to the geocache coordinates, you are still going to have a 20-foot radius to search, said Hankins.

Geocaches are rated on difficulty and terrain. Hankins recommends starting with easier rated caches to gain experience.

“When you’re first starting out, you have no idea what you’re looking for,” he said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, “geocaching became sort of a hot trend,” said Hankins. There was a spike in new members signing up as people looked for new activities they could do outside, either alone or with family members.

“Geocaching is good for all ages,” said Hankins. He knows of people in their 70s and 80s who still actively search for geocaches.

The search can take place in your own neighborhood or nearby towns or even while on vacation or a business trip.

It can also be a way to walk off that big turkey dinner you have on Thanksgiving.

