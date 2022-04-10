 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Don't let April showers dampen your spirit for outdoor adventure

BLOOMINGTON — It’s raining, it’s pouring, but staying home is boring.

Exploring outdoors definitely has been a challenge this spring. Even if it isn’t raining, trails are in rough shape with mud holes waiting to suck the shoes off your feet — or so it seems.

But if you only hike in perfect conditions, you will miss some of the seasonal beauties of nature, from raindrops on flower petals to wonderful waterfalls.

Yes, April rain brings muddy terrain. But with proper preparation, you can still get out and enjoy.

20220407_202653.jpg

Two well-prepared women walk in the rain on Constitution Trail in Normal with umbrellas to keep them dry on April 5.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts for April hiking.

• First, do hike through the mud and puddles on the trail. Don’t trample vegetation and widen the trail by trying to go around the goop.

April showers won’t bring May flowers if you destroy their home before they get a chance to bloom.

Lisa Sons, natural resources coordinator at Starved Rock State Park, has seen a lot of needless damage done by wayward hikers.

“Please do not make unnecessary new trails to avoid walking through mud or puddles on the trail,” she said in a post on the Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks Facebook page. “This destroys habitat for wildlife and plant species that make the park special.”

She recommends wearing waterproof hiking boots that are at least ankle high, rubber rain boots or old tennis shoes you don’t care about.

“Bring dry socks and shoes to change into back at the car and put the dirty shoes in a plastic bag if you’re worried about mud in the car,” she said.

20220407_214747.jpg

Water from recent rains creates large ponds, covering the lower trails at Normal's Hidden Nature Sanctuary on April 6. Sometimes, when April showers alter your path, the best option is to choose another location to hike. 

• Do check the weather forecast before leaving home.

That means not only current conditions but what is expected later. Remember also that even though a nice warm high might be forecast, it might not occur until later in the day. Bring several options, including a raincoat or at least a large trash bag you can “wear” in an emergency by poking holes for your head and arms.

Don’t rely on apps alone. Use your eyes. Your smartphone might say rain isn’t expected for a couple of hours, but if you see a dark cloud racing your way, don’t ignore it. Another saying to remember is: When thunder roars, go indoors.

• Do look for durable surfaces, especially if you don’t want to deal with the muck.

There are several options for hiking on paved trails if you want to walk in the rain or avoid a muddy mess. They include Bloomington-Normal’s Constitution Trail, Bloomington’s Tipton Park and the Macon County Conservation District’s Rock Springs Conservation Area in Decatur.

20220407_214847.jpg

Hikers deal with muddy conditions on the Ottawa Canyon trail at Starved Rock State Park on April 1. Despite the temptation to walk to the side to avoid the mud, Lisa Sons, the park's natural resources coordinator, urges people to stick to the center of the trail rather than cause erosion and damage habitat for wildlife and plants.

• Do let a smile be your umbrella.

The right attitude can be as important as the right clothing. A smile won’t keep you dry but it can help you enjoy rather than just endure a dismal day.

A lot of avid adventurers will tell you that the days spent outside in less than optimal conditions are often the most memorable — even though the enjoyment might not be realized until you are back in your car or house.

And some days, such as when it’s chilly and windy or your intended route crosses fragile terrain, the best choice is to just stay home.

Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota
