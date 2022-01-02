 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dayton Bluffs Preserve has charm in all seasons

The Dayton Bluffs Preserve, a partnership between the Conservation Foundation and the City of Ottawa, has miles of trails through woodlands and prairie with ecological, archaeological and cultural significance.

OTTAWA — Miles of trails and more than 250 acres of woodlands and prairie await explorers at the Dayton Bluffs Preserve about a half mile south of the Interstate 80-Illinois Route 71 interchange at Ottawa.

The site was registered as a land and water preserve by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources because of its natural and cultural features. These include deep ravines along the Lower Fox River, a pioneer cemetery and prehistoric burial mounds.

The preserve is open from sunrise to sunset and was made possible through a partnership between the Conservation Foundation and the City of Ottawa, together with volunteer work by the Friends of Dayton Bluffs.

20211230_101649.jpg

Trees reflect in calm water along a side trail at Dayton Bluffs Preserve.

Joe Jakupcak, who leads hikes at the preserve, noted that the ravines are deeper than they are wide.

“Slopes this steep are rare in Illinois,” said Jakupcak, a retired teacher.

He leads fifth-graders on hikes for the Conservation Foundation as part of its “Mighty Acorns” education program and also takes the Starved Rock Walkers Club there about four times a year.

20211230_101825.jpg

Lenore Sobota, Explore with Lenore columnist, hikes along the River Trail at Dayton Bluffs Preserve near Ottawa.

His favorite trail runs along the top of the bluff between the woodlands and prairie.

“Walking this edge environment gives good views of both,” he said. “Animals also like edge areas and can be seen here at sunrise and sunset.”

20211230_101504.jpg

The Daniels Family Cemetery at Dayton Bluffs Preserve dates to the mid-1800s.

Although my recent hike occurred at midday, I caught a glimpse of a deer that saw me first and bolted through the woods. A pair of bald eagles greeted me when I arrived, soaring just above the trees along the Fox River.

IMG_6897.JPG

A bald eagle soars over Dayton Bluffs Preserve just north of Ottawa.

Tracks were abundant — not only heart-shaped deer tracks but also tracks from squirrels, raccoons, mice and possibly coyote and fox. The tracks were easy to see thanks to a light coating of snow that remained from the day before, and mud where it had melted.

The first thing you’ll notice when you pull into the parking lot is a massive granite boulder. This “glacial erratic,” estimated to weigh more than 13 tons, was carried by glaciers that covered the area 10,000 years ago.

Like any natural area, Dayton Bluffs has different charms in different seasons.

20211230_101631.jpg

A trail marker directs hikers to the "R" River Trail from the "S" South Trail at Dayton Bluffs Preserve.

“The best views of the Fox River from the bluffs is in the winter when leaves are gone,” said Jakupcak.

He notes that a short trail near the equipment shed leads to a bench with a nice view of the river this time of year.

The view at river level is nice, too.

20211230_102042.jpg

The Dayton Bluffs Preserve is a registered land and water reserve that includes prairie, woodlands, Fox River frontage, a pioneer cemetery and prehistoric burial mounds.

I recommend hiking a clockwise loop, starting near the equipment shed and nature play area. Take the “S” or South Trail (purple on the map available at the parking lot) to the “R” or River Trail (red on the map). Then follow the blue North Trail to the Daniels Family Cemetery before returning to your vehicle.

Going this direction provides a gentle slope down to the river. It also means taking a very steep slope back up but, trust me, you would rather not hike down that section. It’s so steep, there are ropes tied to trees to grab for assistance. I was comfortable going up with sturdy boots and a trekking pole.

20211230_103718.jpg

With leaves off the trees, the overlook near the equipment shed at Dayton Bluffs Preserve provides a nice view of the Lower Fox River and a bench on which to rest and reflect.

It’s fun to explore little side trails, too, but stay on designated trails, especially in the area around the prehistoric mounds.

The Daniels Family Cemetery dates back to the mid-19th century and is also referred to as “the cholera cemetery.” In August 1854, a cholera outbreak killed 10 members of the Daniels family and seven friends and neighbors, many of whom are buried there.

The preserve is owned by the Naperville-based Conservation Foundation and leased to the city of Ottawa. The land was purchased for $2.1 million with funding from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation, Grand Victoria Foundation and Hamill Family Foundation.

