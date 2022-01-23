Watch now: Consider an outdoor run, or walk, in winter

BLOOMINGTON — Even the most avid runners retreat to the indoors when winter arrives, but a hardy number embrace and even enjoy a run on a crisp, cool day.

“I like the fact that you can come out and get in touch with nature whenever you want,” said Scott Richardson of Normal, a personal trainer at Normal Township’s Activity and Recreation Center, a facility for people age 55 and older.

The 70-year-old triathlete and ultra-runner runs six days a week and tries to run outside four days a week in winter.

“Just get out and do it,” said Tom Menather of Normal, as he ran on Constitution Trail with John Sciutto of Bloomington. “The air is vibrant.” He said trees along the trail help provide protection from the wind.

Sciutto said, “I train hard all the time. I run year-round.”

Kelly McBride of Fleet Feet, a running store in Bloomington, said the most important thing is “to make sure it’s safe.”

Richardson echoes that warning.

“There are days when it is just silly to be out here,” he said.

On days when it’s too cold, too windy, too icy or just too much of everything to be outdoors, a treadmill or indoor track are safer options.

Richardson sees treadmills as great tools for speed work — something that’s difficult to impossible to do outside in winter — and for hill work, by adjusting the incline.

How cold is too cold varies from person to person.

McBride said it’s important to “listen to your body.”

The key is being prepared from head to toe.

“The best thing to do is layer,” said Richardson. Having zippers on those layers help runners adjust as they heat up while working out or cool off when they slow down or encounter wind, he added.

Richardson wears a balaclava and a fleece or knit cap. He also has a hoodie as one of his layers, so he can wear the hood if he gets chilled.

With a balaclava, neck wrap or face mask, you can cover your nose and mouth in cold temperatures, protecting your lungs from directly inhaling frigid air.

When it comes to the feet, you want to keep them warm, but don’t add too many socks. A tight fit can interfere with circulation and lead to cold feet or even frostbite.

Everyone I talked to agreed that adding some sort of traction device to your shoes is crucial if you are on surfaces with ice or snow.

Menather and Sciutto were wearing traction devices called Yak Trax, which have a rubber grid covered with spirals of wire that slip over your shoes.

Richardson prefers micro-spikes, which he said are more durable than Yak Trax and dig into ice better.

If you’ve been sedentary or have health issues, starting an outdoor running program in winter might not be the best idea.

But for those who are up to it, running outdoors — or just taking brisk walks — in winter can literally open the doors to a new world. Research shows outdoor exercise in winter can also combat a depression-like condition called seasonal affective disorder brought on by winter’s diminished sunlight.

If you prefer not to run alone, check out the Monday Fun Runs sponsored by Fleet Feet. “You can run, walk, skip or hop,” said McBride. Find more information under the “Happenings” tab on their website, www.fleetfeetbloomington.com.

You can also join a group such as the Lake Run Club, lakerunclub.org.

Remember to slow down, shorten your stride and limit your expectations with winter workouts.

“It’s about play out there; it’s not about pace,” said Richardson. “It’s about keeping the miles up, certainly, and all that, but it’s really about the joy of just being able to come out here and take part in life.”

He added, “I’m a cancer survivor. … Every day is a joy to me.”

