Watch now: Cold-weather action aplenty at Douglas-Hart Nature Center

MATTOON — What was once farmland is now a nature center with 70 acres of woodlands, prairie and fresh-water ecosystem, providing a place for education and relaxation just outside of Mattoon.

Work on the Douglas-Hart Nature Center began in the late 1960s with the planting of 10,000 trees, said Jennifer Day Tariq, executive director of the Douglas-Hart Foundation.

Now, half of the 70 acres is woodlands.

“We have 15,000 annual visitors that maybe attend field trips, Scout programs, five special events a year or just to come walk our trails,” said Tariq.

One of those special events is coming up from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, the Winter Wonderland Walk.

The walk takes visitors along a half-mile loop trail with 25 lighted winter scenes and there will be hot chocolate to help you keep warm. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.

Trails at the nature center, located at 2204 DeWitt Ave. E, Mattoon, are open from sunrise to sunset. The visitors center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Approximately two miles of trails provide access to the woods, prairie and other features. The trails are ADA-compliant and stroller-accessible. You can learn by reading informational signs and plaques identifying trees or just immerse yourself in nature, listening to birds chirping or chipmunks and squirrels scurrying through the leaves.

You can even pose for a selfie with bison sculptures that are a tribute to the Prairie State’s past.

The site connects to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, a nearly 13-mile paved trail that runs between Mattoon and Charleston. Bikes are not allowed on the nature center trails. Racks are available for securing your bike while you explore on foot.

A pond with a floating dock lets participants in fresh-water ecosystem field trips get close to the water and dip in nets to study pond life and water quality. But you don’t have to be part of a school field trip to enjoy it.

“One of the favorite activities for families is to grab fish food up at our visitors center and come out and feed the fish,” said Tariq.

Fish in the pond, created in the 1970s, include bluegill, bass and carp, she said.

An ephemeral pond, whose level fluctuates throughout the year, is home of salamanders and frogs. The latter were quick to hop away before I could get a picture.

There also is an outdoor nature play area with climbing structures, a zip line, a swing and a stump trail.

“The concept behind nature play is it gives that sense of wonder to kids,” explained Tariq. “They can romp and play without disturbing habitat here. … And then when they go to the other site features, they know that that’s for wildlife and to be respectful of nature.”

Inside the visitors center, there are exhibits that include live animals, a bird observation area to look out at a variety of feeders, a play room and a well-stocked library with books for all ages, including adults.

The nature center serves a nine-county area, but everyone is welcome. In addition to the nature center, the foundation manages two other properties in Coles County: Friendship Garden, which is an urban garden in Mattoon, and the Whiteside Garden, which is a botanical and arboretum garden in Charleston.

More information is available by calling 217-235-4644 or on their website, www.dhnature.org.

