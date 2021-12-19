Watch now: Challenge yourself with a First Day Hike — or more

BLOOMINGTON — Start the new year off on the right foot with a “First Day Hike.”
The American Hiking Society and America’s State Parks encourages the activity. The society’s website, americanhiking.org, lists First Day Hikes across the country and gives helpful hiking tips.
There are no official First Day Hikes listed on the AHS website for The Pantagraph area. However, the ParkLands Foundation is sponsoring a hike on Jan. 1. Check its Facebook page for registration information if you’d like to join a group hike.
But you don’t need a guide or official hike to hit the trail. All you need is a good pair of shoes, appropriate clothes for the weather, water to stay hydrated and perhaps a walking stick. Snacks provide energy and enjoyment, so don’t eat all your Christmas candy before the year ends.
Choosing where to go is a key step. And in winter, more than ever, paying attention to the weather is important. For example, on a breezy day, seek protection from the wind chill on a wooded trail. Also be aware of when the sun sets.
You don’t even have to leave town if your time is limited or the road conditions are questionable. Your First Day Hike can be as simple as a walk around your neighborhood or a stroll through a city park.
Residents of Bloomington-Normal are fortunate to have Constitution Trail running through both communities and a number of parks from which to choose. Pick a familiar one near your home or branch out to one you’ve learned about in a previous Explore with Lenore column.
Find out more at bloomingtonparks.org or under the "parks and recreation" tab at normal.org.
Among my favorites are Bloomington’s Ewing Park with its Hedge Apple Woods and Normal’s Hidden Creek Nature Area, adjacent to Constitution Trail a few blocks north of Willow Street.
McLean County’s Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson, has an extensive trail system. Two that can be accessed on the south end of the park are the Shady Hollow Nature Trail and the John English Memorial Trail. Both have trailheads on County Road 2300 North, east of County Road 1300 East.
You can find trail maps by clicking on “parks and recreation” under the department tab at mcleancountyil.gov.
Travel to Funks Grove to enjoy the trails that are part of Sugar Grove Nature Center and the Thadeus Stubblefield Grove Nature Preserve. Check out the Chapel of the Templed Trees if you want a meditative experience, but don’t miss Imagination Grove at the nature center if you have children with you.
The many preserves of the ParkLands Foundation offer other hiking options. Click on the “Our Preserves” tab at parklandsfoundation.org.
The most popular, with good reason, is the Merwin Preserve, two miles east of Lake Bloomington. Its miles of trails take you through woods and oak savanna while also leading you above and along the Mackinaw River.
If you want to journey farther afield, consider starting your new year with a hike at Moraine View State Park near LeRoy or Humiston Woods near Pontiac.
Two short but interesting trails at Moraine View are the Tanglewood Trail and Timber Point Trail. The latter is relatively flat and takes you along the shore of Dawson Lake. For a longer adventure with more ups and downs, take the Tall Timber Trail.
Get a trail map and directions to Humiston Woods by downloading the brochure at humistonwoods.org. The River Trail goes along the Vermilion River. Linking the Pioneer Trail to the Coyote Trail and River Trail gives you a nice, long loop with a few steep spots where a hiking stick or trekking pole is handy. Signs along the trails help keep you on track.
Once you’ve started the new year with a hike, keep it going. Motivate yourself with a goal, such as doing 52 hikes in a year. Keep track of your mileage if you have a smart watch or app on your phone. Go solo or encourage friends to join you.
In short, have a happy, healthy new year and keep exploring.
Try these 14 great winter hikes near St. Louis
Don Robinson State Park
Length • 3.9 miles (Sandstone Canyon Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park
Overview • Nestled in the upper LaBarque Creek watershed in Jefferson County, this popular park features sandstone box canyons, shelter caves, cliffs, glades and upland and bottomland forests.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield, said the stunning trails in the park never disappoint. There is a loop around the lip of a canyon and a trail that goes down into the canyon. "It's almost like a worshipful experience," she said.
Pickle Springs Natural Area
Length • 2-mile loop
Overview • This may be the trail with the most bang for its buck. Within its 2 miles, located near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, hikers will encounter scenic hills and hollows, rock formations, overlooks, a canyon and a spring.
Jacqueline Bettale, 59, of St. Louis, said she has seen incredible ice formations and icicles this time of year. One of the most popular trails in the state, it is far less crowded in the winter, she said.
Hawn State Park
Length • 6.3 miles (Whispering Pines short loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/hawn-state-park
Overview • Nature enthusiasts frequently cite this state park as one of the best among many gems in the state. Even the Missouri State Parks site describes it as one of the most significant and scenic landscapes in Missouri with hills of stately pine and oak trees, sandy-bottom streams and sandstone canyons and cliffs.
Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the variety of the terrain, with many different trees, streams and scenic views makes it a must-see.
Rockwood Reservation
Length • 2.9 miles (Lime Kiln Trail)
Overview • Among the forested hills of this park near Glencoe, hikers will also encounter steep-sided hollows, a historic mine and quarry sites, a spring and a bubbling creek, which may be frozen in the winter.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, hiked here when there was a blanket of ice and snow over it. "It felt like a totally different world." The densely packed woods felt completely immersive, she said.
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
Length • 1.5-mile loop, split by a road
Overview • Near Hawn State Park, these secluded box canyons offer views of sandstone rock bluffs and cascading streams.
Zarlenga says he has admired the dramatic frozen icicles in the winter. If you visit soon after a big rain, the stream flowing over high ledges turns into a real waterfall, he said.
Lone Elk Park
Length • 3-mile loop (White Buffalo Trail)
Overview • This county park in Valley Park is home to bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk and deer. This popular trail offers frequent sightings of the wildlife. (Note: Dogs are not allowed in this park.)
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, says she will hike with her 5-year-old daughter here and make a game out of looking for "surprises." She will create a scavenger hunt for her daughter to spot leaves, twigs, an acorn or animals like, goose, deer or an elk.
Pere Marquette State Park
Length • 9 miles on 10 separate trails
Overview • The confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers is best viewed from this park's vistas. The drive on Illinois' Great River Road, with bluffs on one side and the mighty Mississippi on the other only enhances the experience.
Norma Klingsick, copy editor at the Post-Dispatch and veteran hiker, said the views here are less obstructed during the winter. On clear days you can see for miles. Plus, there's the added possibility of seeing soaring eagles during the winter.
Graham Cave State Park
Length • 2.5 miles (Indian Glade and Graham Cave loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/graham-cave-state-park
Overview • Fewer people visit this scenic state park in Danville, Missouri, which offers different trails featuring sandstone ledges, a waterfall, river banks, bottomland forest and the entrance of Graham Cave.
Miranda Fredrick, spokeswoman for Missouri State Parks, includes this park among her recommendations for winter hiking destinations. There is a range of natural features to view, and it offers trails accessible for multiple skill levels.
Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve
Length • 1.6-mile loop
More info • fults-nature-preserve.edan.io/
Overview • A hillside prairie offers bluff views of the Mississippi River Valley, 25 miles south of Columbia, Illinois.
Sara Lesire, 38, writes a blog in St. Clair County on which she posted a list of her favorite winter hikes. This is one of her favorites. The trail can get overgrown in the summer and more difficult to climb when it's hot. When you climb onto the bluff, there's an expansive view of the river and flood plain.
Cuivre River State Park
Length • 3.4 miles (Lincoln Lakeside Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Overview • This park in Troy, Missouri, is one of the largest and most rugged in the state with 14 different hiking trails. This trail follows the entire lake shoreline. There are a few muddy and slippery spots, where a hiking stick or trekking pole may be useful.
Fredrick, with Missouri State Parks, appreciates its proximity to metro St. Louis, while offering an escape into the wilderness.
Klondike Park
Length • 5 miles
More info • sccmo.org/690/Klondike-Park
Overview • Built on an old quarry site near Augusta in St. Charles County, the white silica sand around the lake creates the look of winter year round. The Hogsback Trail goes up to the bluffs and offers a scenic view of the river when the leaves have fallen off the trees.
Sarah Collins Hill, 43, of Manchester, said one of her family's favorite winter memories is walking the trail when the lake was frozen. "My kids discovered that when they threw the white silica rocks into the ice, they broke apart and made a high-pitched twanging sound. It reverberated almost like a steel drum. They were entertained for hours."
Castor River Shut-Ins
Length • .73 mile
Overview • This park in Fredericktown offers Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins, part of an igneous rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old. "Shut-ins" occur where a broader stream is shut in to a narrow canyon-like valley, according to the Department of Conservation.
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, said pictures of this area do not do it justice. She was amazed by its beauty when she visited in the fall and is looking forward to seeing how the landscape changes after a snowfall or freeze.
Castlewood State Park
Length • 3-mile loop (River Scene Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park
Overview • The most arduous part of this trail climbs up a steep incline to a series of bluffs overlooking the Meramec River. Hikers will take a long wooden staircase down to the valley below. The most relaxing part of the trail is alongside the river and the bottomland surrounding it.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield says the river here is more beautiful in the winter than the summer. It takes on more green and bluish hues rather than the brownish color when it runs muddy the rest of the year. The red of the clay in the bluffs also looks more vivid in the winter, she said.
Sunset Greenway
Length • 3.9 miles
Overview • A hidden gem winds through old town Florissant down to the banks of the Missouri River. The entire route is paved, making it a good option for those looking for an easier and accessible hike.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, says visitors can see into St. Charles from the lookout points by the river. "This major watershed in North America is awe-inspiring," she said.