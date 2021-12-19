Watch now: Challenge yourself with a First Day Hike — or more

BLOOMINGTON — Start the new year off on the right foot with a “First Day Hike.”

The American Hiking Society and America’s State Parks encourages the activity. The society’s website, americanhiking.org, lists First Day Hikes across the country and gives helpful hiking tips.

There are no official First Day Hikes listed on the AHS website for The Pantagraph area. However, the ParkLands Foundation is sponsoring a hike on Jan. 1. Check its Facebook page for registration information if you’d like to join a group hike.

But you don’t need a guide or official hike to hit the trail. All you need is a good pair of shoes, appropriate clothes for the weather, water to stay hydrated and perhaps a walking stick. Snacks provide energy and enjoyment, so don’t eat all your Christmas candy before the year ends.

Choosing where to go is a key step. And in winter, more than ever, paying attention to the weather is important. For example, on a breezy day, seek protection from the wind chill on a wooded trail. Also be aware of when the sun sets.

You don’t even have to leave town if your time is limited or the road conditions are questionable. Your First Day Hike can be as simple as a walk around your neighborhood or a stroll through a city park.

Residents of Bloomington-Normal are fortunate to have Constitution Trail running through both communities and a number of parks from which to choose. Pick a familiar one near your home or branch out to one you’ve learned about in a previous Explore with Lenore column.

Find out more at bloomingtonparks.org or under the "parks and recreation" tab at normal.org.

Among my favorites are Bloomington’s Ewing Park with its Hedge Apple Woods and Normal’s Hidden Creek Nature Area, adjacent to Constitution Trail a few blocks north of Willow Street.

McLean County’s Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson, has an extensive trail system. Two that can be accessed on the south end of the park are the Shady Hollow Nature Trail and the John English Memorial Trail. Both have trailheads on County Road 2300 North, east of County Road 1300 East.

You can find trail maps by clicking on “parks and recreation” under the department tab at mcleancountyil.gov.

Travel to Funks Grove to enjoy the trails that are part of Sugar Grove Nature Center and the Thadeus Stubblefield Grove Nature Preserve. Check out the Chapel of the Templed Trees if you want a meditative experience, but don’t miss Imagination Grove at the nature center if you have children with you.

The many preserves of the ParkLands Foundation offer other hiking options. Click on the “Our Preserves” tab at parklandsfoundation.org.

The most popular, with good reason, is the Merwin Preserve, two miles east of Lake Bloomington. Its miles of trails take you through woods and oak savanna while also leading you above and along the Mackinaw River.

If you want to journey farther afield, consider starting your new year with a hike at Moraine View State Park near LeRoy or Humiston Woods near Pontiac.

Two short but interesting trails at Moraine View are the Tanglewood Trail and Timber Point Trail. The latter is relatively flat and takes you along the shore of Dawson Lake. For a longer adventure with more ups and downs, take the Tall Timber Trail.

Get a trail map and directions to Humiston Woods by downloading the brochure at humistonwoods.org. The River Trail goes along the Vermilion River. Linking the Pioneer Trail to the Coyote Trail and River Trail gives you a nice, long loop with a few steep spots where a hiking stick or trekking pole is handy. Signs along the trails help keep you on track.

Once you’ve started the new year with a hike, keep it going. Motivate yourself with a goal, such as doing 52 hikes in a year. Keep track of your mileage if you have a smart watch or app on your phone. Go solo or encourage friends to join you.

In short, have a happy, healthy new year and keep exploring.

