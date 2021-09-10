Watch now: Artists kick out the jams in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Some came to sing, and some came to dance. Others did it all.

Making melodies and merriness made up the current Friday evening at day one of Make Music Normal. The festival is serving dozens of local music performances over the weekend, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Maxine Chanerl dropped in for Inktrail's opening set Friday at the Uptown Circle stage. Also a sophomore at Illinois State University, she said that she just loves music, and how it "brings people together."

"I was walking to the Coffeehouse," Chanerl said," and I saw like all the stages I was like, they must be having live music today.

"So I decided to come down."

Normal's Ron Augspurger, who was born and raised in Bloomington, was also there for Inktrail's Friday set. He said that he's been following the band since they got started, and "they keep getting better."

He described Inktrail as a "free-form rock trio." Augspurger added he's a retired trombone player, and over the years he's played with each of the three members.

"They make you do things you wouldn't ordinarily do as a musician," Auspurger said.

"What they do is their cake of whatever they choose to do," he said. "It's the sort of thing I like to listen to."

Nolan Kelly gave a listen to Inktrail's Friday performance. Originally from Merna, he performs with Nolan Kelly & Friends, which is set to play 5 p.m. Saturday at Make Music Normal's North Street stage.

Kelly said they have kind of a wide sound, that includes anything from rock, to folk-y or jazzy tunes.

"It's all over the place," he said. "All the guys all open up the sound quite a bit, between Arius Reeves on sax, Chris Wiman on guitar and slide guitar, and everybody else."

"We touch on a lot of pallets."

Kelly said he loves events like Make Music Normal, adding it's fantastic for everyone in the community.

"The focal point of the whole thing is the celebrate local musicians," he said. "Morgan Schulte does a fantastic job of curating and organizing, as well as Adam Fox and everyone else in the Town of Normal crew that makes things like this happen."

Fox serves as Normal's civic arts manager. He told The Pantagraph at the event Friday that they were excited to be back out for another year after taking 2020 off.

"This has been great to revisit and see everybody out here and welcome folks back," he said.

Fox said about an hour into the event that they were really happy with the engagement they've gotten, and they hoped to see a lot more people that night.

"I think people are definitely enjoying themselves, we've seen great engagement for Uptown events so far," he said. "People are making their way back and doing what they need to do to be comfortable at these events, which is all that matters, and we're really excited to have them here."

Bloomington's Brian Bauaer set up lawn chair seating for Wildermore's Friday evening set at the North Street stage. He said he's lived here his whole life, and events like Make Music Normal "are my dream."

He added he plans to catch Alabama Getaway, a Grateful Dead cover band, and then headliner Chicago Farmer.

"I've been seeing Chicago Farmer all my life," he said.

The festival continues from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in uptown Normal. Free parking is at the College Avenue parking deck, along with the Trail West, Trail East, and Parkinson lots.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.