Watch now: A stroll through history at Normal's Fell Park

Fell Park is Normal's first and oldest park. Neighbors Julie Penn and Judy Scott and former resident Matt Van Dyke talk about what makes the park special.

NORMAL — A stroll through Normal’s Fell Park is more than a walk in the park; it’s a walk through history.

Named for one of the town’s founders, Jesse Fell, the property was sold to the town for a dollar by Fell’s widow, Hester, in 1898 with strict directions that it was to be used for public recreation. That public use continues more than 123 years later.

Normal’s first and oldest park contains shady trees, a ball field, basketball court, playground with a parent-child swing, picnic tables and a picnic shelter.

20211209_081307.jpg

A group of young people walk by a monument in Normal's Fell Park that contains information about the park's namesake and town's founder, Jesse Fell.

Only one block square, the park just northeast of uptown is bordered by Willow, Oak, Cypress and Walnut streets.

What sets it apart is its history and connection to Fell, to whom the park was dedicated in 1922 by the Women’s Improvement League.

In addition to helping found Normal, Fell was instrumental in bringing to the town what was to become Illinois State University. He also was involved in the development of other nearby towns and — together with David Davis — helped persuade Abraham Lincoln to run for president.

More about Fell, including quotes by him and about him, can be found on a monument in the center of the park.

Watch now: Find motivation in Peoria's 100 Mile Hike Club

The monument was project of the Fell Park Neighborhood Association and was dedicated, along with other plaques, in 2008 — the 200th anniversary of Fell’s birth.

About $22,000 in donations was raised for the project and the Laborers Union constructed the monument’s foundation.

Judy Scott, who was president of the association at the time and has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years, spearheaded the idea along with Julie Penn, another neighbor of the park whose family has a long history with the neighborhood.

Screenshot_20211210-101606_Gallery.jpg

Julie Penn, who lives across from Fell Park, discusses the monument project she led with neighbor Judy Scott.

“Julie and I got together and were walking through the park, talking about the neighbors that have been here so long and the history, and we thought we should let others know about this,” said Scott. “It’s been a very special, meaningful project.”

Scott said, “We are so grateful to see the interest that visitors see in the history on the plaques.”

Penn has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and lives across from the park in her grandfather’s house, where her father grew up.

20211210_103636.jpg

The iconic water tower in Fell Park was built in 1898.

“My dad told me stories that when he was younger in the winter, they (the town) would flush out the water tower weekly and it would turn into ice and the kids would all bring their ice skates and sleds and play in the park,” she said.

“In the summer, when they flushed it, everyone would rush out in shorts and a fun summertime activity was to stand in the water when they flushed out the water tower every week,” Penn added.

20211209_081441.jpg

A sidewalk cuts diagonally through Fell Park, which is tied to Jesse Fell in more than just its name and is Normal's oldest park.

The steel tank that held the water was removed in 1975, but the brick tower remains, soaring 80 feet above the park. The iconic landmark has stood there since 1898.

Another historical feature is the brick sidewalk around the park, among the first brick sidewalks to be installed in Normal.

In addition to plaques referring to Fell, the park has plaques with information about the water tower, the Baby Fold and the neighborhood itself.

20211209_081523.jpg

A monument in the center of Normal's Fell Park contains information about its namesake, Jesse Fell, the town's founder and a friend of Abraham Lincoln.

Penn’s son, Matt Van Dyke, remembers walking through the park each day to and from Eugene Field School, when it was an elementary school, and playing in the park with friends.

“When I was growing up, they had a horseshoe ring over here. The sound of horseshoes clinking on a summer night kind of put me to sleep,” he said.

Van Dyke admitted he didn’t appreciate the significance of the park’s namesake until he was older.

“It’s pretty fitting that such a cool park is named after such a cool dude,” he said.

